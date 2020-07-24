Rajasthan political crisis live updates: Relief for Sachin Pilot camp, no action against rebel MLAs for now

24 July 2020, 12:21 PM
The application for impleadment was moved by the Pilot camp on the grounds that the constitutional amendment is under challenge and, therefore, the Union of India is a necessary party now.
24 July 2020, 12:20 PM
24 July 2020, 12:19 PM
The court also asked Speaker CP Joshi to defer any action on the rebel MLAs on the July 14 disqualification notices.
24 July 2020, 12:16 PM
Kathumar MLA Babulal Bairwa, one of the Congress MLAs who are staying at Fairmont Hotel, has been admitted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur after he complained of difficulty in breathing.
Congress MLAs have been staying at the hotel for nearly two weeks after the state plunged into a political crisis as the differences between Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open.
24 July 2020, 12:13 PM
Rajasthan High Court has made Centre a party in the case against Congress, in the petition filed by Sachin Pilot and MLAs against disqualification notice. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) will represent Centre in the court: Prateek Kasliwal, lawyer of Speaker CP Joshi
24 July 2020, 12:10 PM
There is a possibility that the verdict will not be declared today. The centre may ask for time to respond: Prateek Kasliwal, the Speaker's counsel, said.
24 July 2020, 12:09 PM
24 July 2020, 12:09 PM
The Rajasthan High Court allowed the petition moved by dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs seeking impleadment of Union of India in writ petition on disqualification issue.