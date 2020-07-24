Rajasthan political crisis live updates: Relief for Sachin Pilot camp, no action against rebel MLAs for now

The Rajasthan High Court is scheduled to deliver a verdict on the plea of dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot and 18 supporting MLAs who have challenged the disqualification notice served against them by the assembly Speaker.

Pilot and 18 rebel party MLAs had challenged a disqualification notice served to them by Assembly Speaker CP Joshi in a petition filed in the Rajasthan High Court. The notice was given on the request of Congress’ chief whip who said Pilot and his supporters did not attend the party’s CLP meetings.

In the last hearing, the High Court had asked the Speaker to wait for its verdict on the matter before taking any action against the MLAs on the July 14 disqualification notice.

