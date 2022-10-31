Rajasthan Pre DELEd 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Result to be DECLARED TOMORROW at panjiyakpredeled.in- Check latest updates here
Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed exam result will be out tomorrow, scroll down for the steps to check scorecard. The exam was held on October 8, 2022.
Rajasthan Pre DELEd LIVE: The Rajasthan Pre Diploma in Elementary Education Entrance Examination (Pre DELEd) result 2022 will be declared tomorrow, November 1, 2022. Candidates can check Rajasthan Pre DELEd exam result on the official website at panjiyakpredeled.in. The exam result will be announced in the afternoon. This year a total of 599294 candidates appeared in this examination. The Rajasthan Pre DELEd exam 2022 question paper included 200 MCQ type questions and each question was of 3 marks. There is no provision of negative marking in the exam.
The Rajasthan Pre DELEd Exam 2022 result date, time has been announced by the State Education Minister, Dr Bulaki Das Kalla through his official Twitter handle.
प्री डी एल एड परीक्षा 2022 का परीक्षा परिणाम कल दिनांक 1 नवंबर 2022 को दोपहर बाद जारी किया जाएगा। इस परीक्षा में 599294 अभ्यार्थी सम्मलित हुए। — Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla (@DrBDKallaINC) October 31, 2022
Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed exam was held on October 8, 2022. From 2 PM to 5 PM. In order to clear the exam, candidates must secure 50 per cent marks and those in the reserved categories must secure at least 45 percent of marks. After the result is declared, the Department of Elementary Education will release a merit list and the candidates will be required to appear for counseling accordingly. Candidates will be allotted colleges as per their scores and other parameters.
Rajasthan Pre DElEd result: Total Students
599294 candidates appeared for the entrance examination. The Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan (DElEd) conducted the Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course BSTC Pre DELEd exam to for admission in to 25, 000 seats offered by 372 DElEd colleges across the state.
Rajasthan Pre DELEd Exam 2022 Result: Steps to check scores
Visit the official website at panjiyakpredeled.in
On the homepage, click on the result link
Key in your log in details
Check Rajasthan Pre DELEd exam result
Take print out for future reference.
Rajasthan Pre DELEd 2022 Result: Date and Time
Rajasthan Pre DELEd 2022 Result will be declared tomorrow Nov 1 in afternoon, direct link will be available here.
Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2022: Exam Date
Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed exam was held on October 8, 2022
