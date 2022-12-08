topStoriesenglish
LIVE Updates | Rajkot West Assembly Election 2022 Result: Who will win? BJP's Darshita Shah vs Congress Kalariya

Rajkot West Assembly Election 2022 Result Live Updates: For Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022, BJP has fielded Darshita Shah, and Mansukhbhai Kalariya is contesting from Congress. From BSP Chamanbhai Savsani is contesting the elections and Dinesh Kumar Mohanbhai Joshi form AAP.

Rjkot West Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2022: 13 candidates are contesting the elections for the Rajkot West assembly constituency of Gujarat which went to polls on December 1, the first phase of Gujarat assembly elections. Rajkot West was 1 of the 99 seats won by Bhartiya Janata Party in 2017 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha Chunav.

In 2017, BJP's Vijay Rupani won the Rajkot assembly seat getting a total of 1, 36 586 votes. For the 2022 Gujarat Bidhan Sabha Chunav, BJP fielded Darshita Shah while Congress has fielded Kalariya Mansukhbhai Jadavbhai. From BSP Chamanbhai Savsani is contesting the elections and Dinesh Kumar Mohanbhai Joshi form AAP.

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 were held in two phases, the first phase was conducted on December 1 while the second phase was held on December 5, 2022. The Gujarat Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2022 will be declared today, December 8, 2022. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am.

Stay tuned to Zee News for Live Updates on Rajkot West Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2022

 

