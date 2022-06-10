हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rajya Sabha Election 2022 LIVE: Voting for 16 seats across Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana and Karnataka shortly

Some prominent leaders, whose fates will be decided today, include Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Randeep Surjewala and Mukul Wasnik.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 10, 2022 - 08:38
Credits: PTI

Rajya Sabha Election 2022 Live Updates: The Rajya Sabha elections to fill the 16 vacant seats in four states, namely Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana and Karnataka, will be held on Friday (June 10, 2022) amid speculations of horse-trading and fears of cross-voting. Polling is set to begin at 9 am and conclude at 4 pm. The counting of votes will begin from 5 pm. Of the 16 seats, polling will happen in six Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra, two from Haryana and five each from Karnataka and Rajasthan. 

Some prominent leaders, whose fates will be decided today, include Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Randeep Surjewala and Mukul Wasnik. Notably, all 41 candidates from Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Telangana were elected unopposed on Friday after the biennial elections to 57 Rajya Sabha seats were announced recently. 

The Rajya Sabha has 245 members, including 233 elected members and 12 nominated. While 233 members are elected from states and Union Territories (UTs), President of India nominates the remaining 12 from the fields of art, literature, science and social services. 

10 June 2022, 08:37 AM

Polling for the 16 seats spread across states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana and Karnataka will be held today due to the number of candidates exceeding the seats.Some prominent leaders, whose fates will be decided at 5 pm when the counting of the votes will take place, include Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Randeep Surjewala and Mukul Wasnik. 

10 June 2022, 08:37 AM

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has said that the whole process will be videographed, adding that those lodged in jail can vote if they get parole. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said, "There are elections in four states on Friday and the whole process will be videographed for which we have appointed observers." When asked about legislators lodged in jails, he said, "Those in jail will have to apply for parole and if they get parole, they can vote. Those in preventive detention can also vote."

10 June 2022, 08:36 AM

Notably, all 41 candidates from Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Telangana were elected unopposed on Friday after the biennial elections to 57 Rajya Sabha seats were announced recently.

10 June 2022, 08:36 AM

The polling to elect the members of the Upper House of the Parliament on 16 Rajya Sabha seats spread across four states will take place today amid speculations of horse-trading and fears of cross-voting. Polling is set to begin at 9 am and conclude at 4 pm.

10 June 2022, 08:36 AM

Polling for the upper House of the Parliament will take place on Friday. Notably, all the Rajasthan Congress MLAs have been shifted to Hotel Leela in Amer area where the internet services have been suspended. 

10 June 2022, 08:35 AM

Fearing poaching of legislators ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, the Rajasthan government on Thursday ordered the suspension of internet services in the Amer area of Jaipur district for 12 hours till 9 am on Friday, where Congress MLAs are staying after they returned from Udaipur. The voice calls and broadband services in the area have not been suspended, according to a notification.

