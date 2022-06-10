10 June 2022, 08:37 AM
Polling for the 16 seats spread across states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana and Karnataka will be held today due to the number of candidates exceeding the seats.Some prominent leaders, whose fates will be decided at 5 pm when the counting of the votes will take place, include Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Randeep Surjewala and Mukul Wasnik.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has said that the whole process will be videographed, adding that those lodged in jail can vote if they get parole. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said, "There are elections in four states on Friday and the whole process will be videographed for which we have appointed observers." When asked about legislators lodged in jails, he said, "Those in jail will have to apply for parole and if they get parole, they can vote. Those in preventive detention can also vote."
Notably, all 41 candidates from Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Telangana were elected unopposed on Friday after the biennial elections to 57 Rajya Sabha seats were announced recently.
The polling to elect the members of the Upper House of the Parliament on 16 Rajya Sabha seats spread across four states will take place today amid speculations of horse-trading and fears of cross-voting. Polling is set to begin at 9 am and conclude at 4 pm.
Polling for the upper House of the Parliament will take place on Friday. Notably, all the Rajasthan Congress MLAs have been shifted to Hotel Leela in Amer area where the internet services have been suspended.
Fearing poaching of legislators ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, the Rajasthan government on Thursday ordered the suspension of internet services in the Amer area of Jaipur district for 12 hours till 9 am on Friday, where Congress MLAs are staying after they returned from Udaipur. The voice calls and broadband services in the area have not been suspended, according to a notification.