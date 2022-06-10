Rajya Sabha Election 2022 Live Updates: The Rajya Sabha elections to fill the 16 vacant seats in four states, namely Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana and Karnataka, will be held on Friday (June 10, 2022) amid speculations of horse-trading and fears of cross-voting. Polling is set to begin at 9 am and conclude at 4 pm. The counting of votes will begin from 5 pm. Of the 16 seats, polling will happen in six Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra, two from Haryana and five each from Karnataka and Rajasthan.

Some prominent leaders, whose fates will be decided today, include Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Randeep Surjewala and Mukul Wasnik. Notably, all 41 candidates from Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Telangana were elected unopposed on Friday after the biennial elections to 57 Rajya Sabha seats were announced recently.

The Rajya Sabha has 245 members, including 233 elected members and 12 nominated. While 233 members are elected from states and Union Territories (UTs), President of India nominates the remaining 12 from the fields of art, literature, science and social services.