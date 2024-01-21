Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha Live Updates: PM Modi To Arrive Shortly; Mohan Bhagwat, Anoop Jalota, Anil Ambani Present

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Live Updates: A historic day awaits India as Lord Ram returns to Ayodhya after 500 years of exile. The auspicious occasion of ‘Pran Pratistha’ of Ram Lalla, the consecration of the deity in the newly constructed temple, will be graced by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other eminent personalities. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar termed the January 22 event as 'tryst with divinity' in the history of India.

The city of Ayodhya is ready to welcome its beloved king with a grand celebration. Thousands of flowers adorn the streets and temples, creating a festive mood in the ancient capital of Suryavansh. Devotees across the country are chanting Ram Sankirtan and Ram Charit Manas to express their joy and devotion.

Pran Pratistha Ceremony LIVE

The Prime Minister will arrive at Ayodhya at 10.45 am and proceed to the Ram Janmabhoomi site, where he will participate in the ‘Pran Pratistha’ from 12.05 pm to 12.55 pm. He will then address the nation and the world from the venue, along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat.

Ram Lalla Idol

Arun Yogiraj, the sculptor, crafted the new idol, which has now been positioned within the innermost chamber of the temple. This magnificent creation stands at a height of 51 inches and carries a weight of 1.5 tonnes. Depicting Lord Ram as a five-year-old child, the idol is intricately designed, with the divine figure standing upon a lotus, also skillfully sculpted from the same stone.