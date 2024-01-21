Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha Live Updates: PM Modi To Arrive Shortly; Mohan Bhagwat, Anoop Jalota, Anil Ambani Present
Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha Ceremony LIVE: Ram Lalla's pran partistha will take place between 12.20 pm to 1pm. The ‘Pran Pratistha’ is the culmination of a long and arduous process that began on January 16, when the idol of Ram Lalla was brought to the temple premises.
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Live Updates: A historic day awaits India as Lord Ram returns to Ayodhya after 500 years of exile. The auspicious occasion of ‘Pran Pratistha’ of Ram Lalla, the consecration of the deity in the newly constructed temple, will be graced by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other eminent personalities. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar termed the January 22 event as 'tryst with divinity' in the history of India.
The city of Ayodhya is ready to welcome its beloved king with a grand celebration. Thousands of flowers adorn the streets and temples, creating a festive mood in the ancient capital of Suryavansh. Devotees across the country are chanting Ram Sankirtan and Ram Charit Manas to express their joy and devotion.
Pran Pratistha Ceremony LIVE
The Prime Minister will arrive at Ayodhya at 10.45 am and proceed to the Ram Janmabhoomi site, where he will participate in the ‘Pran Pratistha’ from 12.05 pm to 12.55 pm. He will then address the nation and the world from the venue, along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat.
Ram Lalla Idol
Arun Yogiraj, the sculptor, crafted the new idol, which has now been positioned within the innermost chamber of the temple. This magnificent creation stands at a height of 51 inches and carries a weight of 1.5 tonnes. Depicting Lord Ram as a five-year-old child, the idol is intricately designed, with the divine figure standing upon a lotus, also skillfully sculpted from the same stone.
Ram Mandir Live Updates: Amitabh Bachchan Interacts With Arun Govil
Superstar Amitabh Bachchan along with Abhishek arrived at Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Big B there interacted with key dignitaries including Arun Govil and Anil Ambani. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and Bhajan singer Anoop Jalota also reached the holy city.
Ram Temple Pran Pratistha Live News: Time For Rejuvenation Has Come, Says Giriraj Singh
Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that the time for rejuvenation has come. "After 500 years, we are witnessing the breaking of other temples in our own country by invaders, but today, 500 years later, it is the time for complete awakening. Hindus, all countrymen, and even Muslims are standing together in a sense of patriotism today."
Giriraj Singh also launched a strong attack on the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lalu Yadav & his sons. He said, "People like Lalu, who on one hand have individuals like Tejashwi opposing Hinduism, opposing the Ram Temple, and on the other hand, associate themselves with the religion of Muslims, sometimes by wearing a skullcap, such people are the ones who defame Hinduism."
Ayodhya Pran Pratishta Live Updates: CM Yogi Adityanath Reaches Ram Temple; To Welcome PM Modi There
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reached the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He interacted with dignitaries at the site. CM Yogi will welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival. PM Modi will spend four hours 15 minutes in Ayodhya. PM Modi will arrive at Ayodhya Airport at 10.25 am and will reach the Ayodhya helipad at 10.45 am. He will reach the Ram temple at 10.55am. The time between 11am to 12 noon has been reserved while the pran pratistha will take place between 12.05pm to 12.55pm. PM Modi will leave the temple premises after that and will attend a public event in the city at 1pm. He will visit Kuber Teela at 2.10pm.
Ram Idol Pran Pratistha Live Updates: South African Cricketer Keshav Maharaj Sends Wishes
South African Cricketer Keshav Maharaj today shared his greetings for the Ram idol pran pratistha ceremony. Watch THIS VIDEO:
साउथ अफ्रीका के खिलाड़ी केशव महाराज ने प्राण प्रतिष्ठा की दी बधाई#DigitalVideos #PranPratishtha #RamMandir #JaiShreeRam pic.twitter.com/ttixtxJ26J
— Zee News (@ZeeNews) January 22, 2024
Ayodhya Pran Pratistha Live Updates: Uma Bharati, Pawan Kalyan, Saina Nehwal Reach Holy City
BJP leader Uma Bharati, actor Pawan Kalyan, and ace badminton player Saina Nehwal arrived in Ayodhya hours ahead of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony.
Ayodhya Ram Lalla Pran Pratistha Ceremony Live: 92 Invitees From 50 Countries, 15 Yajmans To Grace Occasion
The government of Uttar Pradesh said that in making the Ayodhya pran pratistha a global affair, the consecration ceremony will be graced by 92 invitees representing 50 countries as state guests. "Besides, there will be 15 'yajmans' drawn from different social groups to accompany the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM will reach the temple around 11 AM and remain inside the complex for about three and a half hours for the ceremony, followed by his public meeting. Music instruments from 25 states will be played for nearly two hours to produce 'Mangal Dhwani' before the start of the rituals at 12.20 pm. The entire city has been decorated with over 2,500 quintal flowers," said the state government.
Live Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha Latest Update: Mexico Gets First Ram Temple
On the eve of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at Ayodhya, city of Queretaro in Mexico gets the first Lord Ram temple. Queretaro also hosts the first Lord Hanuman temple in Mexico. "The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony was performed by an American Priest with Mexican hosts & the idols brought from India. The atmosphere was filled with divine energy as the hymns & songs sung by the Indian diaspora reverberated throughout the hall," said Indian embassay in Mexico.
First Lord Ram temple in Mexico!
On the eve of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at Ayodhya, city of Queretaro in Mexico gets the first Lord Ram temple. Queretaro also hosts the first Lord Hanuman temple in Mexico. 1/2#RamMandir pic.twitter.com/jBm5olGxVY
— India in México (@IndEmbMexico) January 21, 2024
Ayodhya Pran Pratishta Live Updates: Vice President Sends Greetings, Says January 22 Marks 'Tryst With Divinity'
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar today congratulations people on the 'epochal day' of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya. "Gratifying to witness celebratory moment marking reawakening of national pride all over. Heartfelt wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he leads, after 11-day rigorous ‘anushthan’, the sacred rituals in the presence of other yajmans, saints and seers guiding the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. January 22 is etched in history as defining moment of 'tryst with divinity' in our civilisational trajectory. On this day, let us resolve to inculcate Prabhu Shri Ram’s values of Integrity, forgiveness, bravery, sincerity, humility, care and compassion as a way of life to bring about enlightenment, peace, harmony and righteousness all around," said Dhankhar.
Congratulations on this epochal day of #RamMandirPranPratishtha in the historical city of Ayodhya, the #RamJanmbhoomi.
Gratifying to witness celebratory moment marking reawakening of national pride all over.
Heartfelt wishes to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi as he leads,…
— Vice President of India (@VPIndia) January 22, 2024
Ram Mandir Opening Live Updates: Legend Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar To Attend Event
Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar will attend the Ram temple pran pratistha ceremony. Tendulkar left for Ayodhya this morning.
#WATCH | Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar leaves from Mumbai for Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the pranpratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple. pic.twitter.com/fGUFFrfGGa
— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024
Ram Temple Opening Live Updates: Actors, Dignitaries Leave For Ayodhya
With the Ram temple opening just a few hours away, actors and dignitaries have left for Ayodhya while many have already reached the holy city. Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Ram Charan, and Chiranjeevi left for the city this morning. Meanwhile, bhajan and kirtans are being organised across the country to mark the occasion.
#WATCH | Telangana | Actor Chiranjeevi leaves from Hyderabad for Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh as Ayodhya Ram Temple pranpratishtha ceremony to take place today.
He says, "That is really great. Overwhelming. We feel it's a rare opportunity. I feel Lord Hanuman who is my deity, has… pic.twitter.com/FjKoA7BBkQ
— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024
#WATCH | Mumbai: Actor Madhuri Dixit along with her husband Dr Sriram Madhav Nene leaves for Ayodhya.
Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Temple will take place today. pic.twitter.com/SlZGpQfUQP
— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024
#WATCH | Indian diaspora in the United States sing Ram Bhajan at the Hindu Temple of Minnesota ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/mwFC6DtgyU
— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Live Updates: Mahant Raju Das Says This
Mahant Raju Das of Hanumangarhi said, "The whole of Ayodhya is ready for today. For the residents of Ayodhya, the moment has come that they have been waiting for 500 years. Everyone’s gratitude."
Ram Mandir Ayodhya Live Updates: Sadhvi Ritambhara Says This On Temple Inauguration
"I was waiting for this day to see the enthusiasm of the people. The saints and sages who are meeting are saying that they had to wait a long time for this moment," Sadhvi Ritambhara.
Ayodhya Ram Temple Inauguration Live Updates: 4400 Saints, Religious Leaders To Grace The Event
During the ‘Pran Pratistha’ ceremony, 4400 saints and religious leaders from across the country are participating. Special arrangements have been made for the saints. Apart from this, Acharyas of all the schools of Indian spirituality, religion, sect, method of worship, traditions, saints, Mahamandaleshwar, Mandaleshwar, Shrimahant, Mahant, Naga of more than 150 traditions, as well as heads of more than 50 tribal, hilly, coastal and island traditions will be present in the ceremony.
Live Updates: Thousands Of Guests, Devotees To Arrive In Ayodhya
Parking arrangements have been made at 51 places for 23,000 vehicles of guests. Parking spots have been uploaded on Google Map to facilitate access. Parking spaces have also been reserved for VVIPs, VIPs and other guests. These parking lots have been equipped with wireless and PA systems.
Ram Mandir Inauguration Live Updates: Deepotsav To Light Up One Million Lamps In Ayodhya
Preparations have also been made for Deepotsav in the evening by lighting one million lamps in Ayodhya after sunset. Deepotsav will be celebrated all over the country and the world. PM Modi and CM Yogi have urged the countrymen to light 5 lamps after sunset.
Ayodhya Ram Temple Inauguration Live Updates: Ayodhya Set To Thousands Of Guests
For the ‘Pran Pratistha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla, more than 8,000 distinguished people from various fields along with saints have been invited. Many of them have already arrived in Ayodhya Dham and the rest will reach by Monday morning.
The ceremony will also see the presence of special guests from cricket, film, saint, politics, art, literature, culture and other domains. They have started coming to Ayodhya Dham to witness the historic event.
Ram Mandir Ceremony Live Updates: Heavy Police Force Deployed In Ayodhya
The city has been divided into two zones, Red and Yellow. Units of SPG, NSG Black Cat Commandos, CRPF Cobra, CISF, RAF, NDRF have been deployed across the city. Teams of UP Police are guarding every nook and corner of the city. Snipers are also deployed on rooftops and important locations. Besides, Intelligence Bureau and RAW are also keeping an eye on the activities.
More than 100 DSPs, about 325 inspectors and 800 sub-inspectors from various districts of the state have been deployed in Dham, while 11,000 personnel of police and paramilitary forces have been deployed additionally. Three DIGs, 17 SPs, 40 ASPs, 82 DSPs, 90 Inspectors along with more than a 1000 constables and 4 company PACs have been deployed for VIP security.
Live Updates: Delhi BJP To Organise Community Screening Of 'Pran Prathishtha' Ceremony
The Delhi BJP office today stands illuminated and decorated as the country prepares to witness the Pran Prathistha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya, the party said in a statement. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said in a statement that senior central and Delhi BJP leaders will join the community viewing of the Pran Pratistha at different temples in Delhi.
Sachdeva said that Delhi BJP workers have made arrangements to organise community viewing of Pran Prathistha Samaroh by putting up screens and TVs at over 2000 locations across the city in temples at booth level.
Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony Live Updates: Arun Yogiraj Has Crafted Lord Ram's Idol
The idol of Ram Lalla has been placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya. The idol of 'Ram Lalla' is carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone.
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Live Updates: Ayodhya Decks Up For Ram Lalla’s Homecoming
The city of Ayodhya has been decorated like a bride with thousands of quintals of flowers. There is a festive atmosphere in Avadhpuri. Ram Sankirtan and Ram Charit Manas are being recited in temples across the country including Ayodhya Dham, the capital of Suryavansh. A divine aura is visible from Janmabhoomi Path to Ram Path, Bhakti Path and Dharma Path in Ayodhya.
Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration Live: 121 Acharyas To Oversee Pran Pratishtha
The ceremony will be conducted by 121 Acharyas, who will oversee and guide the various rituals and processes. The chief Acharya will be Laxmikant Dixit of Kashi, while Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid of Varanasi will supervise and coordinate the entire event.
Ram Temple Inauguration Live Updates: AAP To Organise Shobha Yatra, Bhandaras
To mark Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Aam Aadmi Party will organise Shobha Yatra, Bhandaras, and Sunderkand recitals, among others, in the national capital on Monday, said Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj. The AAP MLA from Greater Kailash said that party legislators and workers will organise religious programmes at various places according to their personal capacity.
Live Updates Ram Temple Opening: BJP MP Ravi Kishan Invites Tourists To Ayodhya
BJP MP Ravi Kishan said that people from across the world should visit Ayodhya. "The city is illuminated. I would like to tell entire India, entire world - not tomorrow but definitely come here after that. There is an atmosphere of 'jeevit moksha' here. This entire city is filled with energy...It is very beautiful that Lord Ram provided employment to lakhs of people and made this place grand," he said.
Ayodhya Pran Pratishta Live Updates: Ram Lalla Idol Undergoes Ceremonial Bath With Medicated Water
As the nation eagerly awaits the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple, the sixth day of the ritual witnessed a special bathing ceremony. The Ram Lalla idol was bathed with water from 114 Kalash (vases), each containing specially medicated liquids. This marked a pivotal moment in the ongoing 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, symbolizing a significant step in the auspicious event. The day commenced with the daily puja of the deities, a practice integral to the ongoing Pran Pratishtha rituals.
Live Updates: Ram Temple Event Garners Unprecedented Attention
The ceremony has garnered attention with people contributing gifts from different states, including water, soil, gold, silver, gems, clothes, jewellery, huge bells, drums, and aroma/fragrance items. The most notable among them were the Bhaars (gifts sent at the time of setting up a daughter's house) sent from Goddess Sita's maternal homes at Janakpur in Nepal and Sitamarhi in Bihar, symbolizing a connection across borders, and a resolution to celebrate this divine consecration with fervour across the nation.
Ram Temple Live Updates: Anil Kumble, Venkatesh Prasad Reach Ayodhya
Renowned Indian bowlers Anil Kumble and Venkatesh Prasad have arrived in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, to partake in the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple scheduled for Monday. Among the distinguished guests invited to grace the event are cricket luminaries such as MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Ravichandran Ashwin.
Live Updates- Ram Temple Opening: Akhand Ramayan Paath In Coimbatore
Punjabi Association in Coimbatore organises an 'Akhanda Ramayan Paath' ahead of the pranpratishtha of Ayodhya Ram Temple. The 24-hour paath will continue till tomorrow, January 22.
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Punjabi Association in Coimbatore organises an 'Akanda Ramayan Paath' ahead of the pranpratishtha of Ayodhya Ram Temple. The 24-hour paath will continue till tomorrow, January 22. pic.twitter.com/kf6jrAJeYV
— ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024
Ram Temple Opening Live Updates: Dimple Yadav Says God Not A Subject Of Debate
Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav said that God should not be made a subject of debate. She said that politics and religion should be kept separate and asked the government to focus on people's issues.
Ram Mandir Event Live: Shankar Mahadevan Says World Waiting For This Moment
Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan was sighted at Lucknow airport on Sunday as he arrived to participate in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple on January 22. Addressing the media at the airport, Mahadevan expressed, "It's not just the entire country, but the entire world that is eagerly awaiting this moment. We are thrilled and feel blessed to be state guests and part of this historic event. I believe this is the most significant occurrence in the history of India."
#WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh | On Ayodhya Ram Mandir pranpratishtha, singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan says, "Not only the whole country but the whole world is waiting for this moment. We are so happy & excited and we feel blessed that we are state guests to be part of this. I… pic.twitter.com/1kkUtOkyV3
— ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024
Ram Lalla Pran Pratishta Live Updates: UP Minister Says Historic Moment For Revival Of Indian Civilization
As the nation prepares to witness the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple, Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Cultural Minister Jaiveer Singh expressed on Sunday that it is a historic moment contributing to the revival of Indian civilization and heritage. Singh said,"It will be a historic moment for reival of Indian civilization and heritage. Every 'Ram Bhakt' is eagerly awaiting the moment when Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, who has been holding an 11-day 'Anushtha', will perform the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. People want to witness this moment. It is going to be a wonderful day."
Ram Lalla Pran Pratishta Live Updates: Ayodhya To Make History With Grand Opening
Ayodhya is on the brink of creating history with the eagerly awaited 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla scheduled for Monday. The consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla is slated to occur on Paush Shukla Kurma Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, falling on Monday, January 22. The ceremonial proceedings leading up to the Pran Pratishtha commenced with a seven-day ritual on January 16, 2024, Tuesday, adhering to classical traditions. This significant event marks a momentous occasion for Ayodhya and holds the promise of historical significance.
Ram Temple Live Updates: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Says Temple Resurrected After 500 Years
As the nation eagerly anticipates the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony for Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar described it as a "great moment" on Sunday. The consecration of Lord Ram's idol is set to take place at the majestic temple in Ayodhya at 12:30 PM on January 22, with the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ceremony will culminate with the enthronement of an idol of Lord Ram within the sanctum sanctorum of Ayodhya's Ram Temple. "This is a great moment; the temple was resurrected from that place after 500 years, and naturally, there is a great sense of celebration in the whole country," he said.
Live Updates- Ram Temple Pran Pratistha: CM Yogi Adityanat Reaches Ayodhya
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has arrived in Ayodhya a day ahead of the opening ceremony. He also took a selfie with a sand sculpture depicting Lord Ram and the Ram temple at Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath takes a selfie with a sand sculpture depicting Lord Ram and the Ram temple at Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/hR2BnJMigZ
— ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024
Ram Temple Opening Live Updates: Suvendu Adhikari Says Diwali Will Be Celebrated Tomorrow
Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari said that everyone is happy and Diwali will be celebrated tomorrow. "People from the Muslim community are also taking part in this yatra...CM (Mamata Banerjee) is anti-Hindu. She is a communal CM," he said. He was responding to media when asked about the Ram Temple consecration ceremony.
Live Updates - Ram Temple Inauguration: UP Dy CM Terms Event Historic Moment
As the nation eagerly anticipates the momentous 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony for Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya hailed it as a "historic moment" on Sunday. The consecration of Shri Ram Lalla at the Ayodhya temple is scheduled to take place at 12:30 pm on Monday.
मा० प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी के अद्वितीय नेतृत्व में, भाजपा ने प्रभु श्री राम मंदिर के मामले में दृढ़तापूर्वक संघर्ष किया तथा न्यायिक प्रक्रिया के माध्यम से सकारात्मक परिणाम प्राप्त किया। भाजपा ने जनसमर्थन का संकल्प लेकर जो वादा किया उसे पूरा करके दिखाया । यह राष्ट्र के… pic.twitter.com/Oq6l2bFVW1
— Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) January 21, 2024