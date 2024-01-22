Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher To Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif: Bollywood Celebs Reach Ayodhya To Attend Lord Ram Pran Pratistha Ceremony

New Delhi: Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India. The nation is eagerly waiting to welcome Ram Lalla and many renowned faces from the Hindi film industry have reached Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratistha ceremony.

Singer Kailash Kher, actor Anupam Kher, South superstar Rajinikanth have reached Ayodhya and many others are on their way to attend the holy festival today.

On Monday morning, Anupam Kher offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi Temple. While speaking to the media, Anupam Kher said, "Before going to Lord Ram, it is very important to have the darshan of Lord Hanuman...The atmosphere in Ayodhya is so graceful. There is slogan of Jai Sri Ram in the air everywhere...Diwali has come again, this is the real Diwali."

Actors Madhuri Dixit Nene and Jackie Shroff on Monday morning headed to Ayodhya to attend the Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishta ceremony. Madhuri was seen leaving Kalina Airport along with her husband, Dr Sriram Nene. The couple posed in front of the paps. The 'Dhak-Dhak' girl looked beautiful as she wore a bright yellow saree, however, her husband wore a red kurta paired with a white pyjama.

Apart from them, actor Jackie Shroff was also seen posing in front of the paps. He donned a white kurta pyjama and accessorised his look with a red scarf and black shades.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, along with his son Abhishek Bachchan, left for Ayodhya on Monday morning to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Amitabh and Abhishek were seen leaving Kalina Airport. The 'Don' actor was seen donning a white kurta pyjama paired with a beige Nehru jacket. Abhishek, on the other hand, kept it casual and wore a hoodie.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Rohit Shetty were also snapped at the private airport as they head to Ayodhya. Alia looked stunning in a blue saree, Ranbir on the other hand donned in a white kurta and dhoti. Rohit Shetty also looked all things ethnic in white kurta pyjama.

Also, actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Monday morning left for Ayodhya to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Ayushmann was seen donning a kurta pyjama paired with a printed Nehru jacket. He also wore a pair of shades to compliment his look.