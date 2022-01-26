Republic Day 2022 LIVE Updates: India celebrates 73rd Republic Day today, Rajpath parade to witness many firsts

NEW DELHI: India will showcase its military might and cultural diversity on the majestic Rajpath as it celebrates its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday (January 26, 2022).

An unprecedented security cover has been put in place in the national capital ahead of the Republic Day parade, which is scheduled to start half an hour later than usual this year. Apart from cultural performances by more than 480 dancers from across the country, and as many as 21 tableaux, the parade will also feature a grand 75 aircraft flypast by the Indian Air Force.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended his greetings to the citizens of the country on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day. "Wishing you all a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!," PM Modi tweeted.

The Republic Day Parade ceremony will commence with PM Modi visiting the National War Memorial.

Stay tuned with Zee News for latest R-Day updates!

Live TV