LIVE Updates | Sabroom Assembly Election Voting 2023 Tripura: Biplab Kumar Deb Votes in Gomati
Voting is underway in the Sabroom Constituency.
Simna Legislative Assembly Constituency is a part of the South Tripura district. This seat is unreserved. So, candidates from any community can contest the election. By a margin of 2182 votes, SANKAR ROY of the Bharatiya Janata Party defeated RITA KAR MAJUMDER of the Communist Party of India (marxist) to win the seat in 2018. The Tripura East Lok Sabha seat includes the Sabroom Assembly constituency.
Rebati Tripura of the Bharatiya Janata Party defeated Maharaj Kumari Pragya Debburman of the Indian National Congress to win the Tripura East Lok Sabha (MP) Seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by a margin of 204290 votes. For all the latest information on this constituency election, follow Zee News English Live Updates.
This time total 43,846 electors will vote to elect the MLA from Sabroom. In the 2018 elections, total 41,169 voters voted. Sankar Roy of BJP won the last election with a vote margin of 2,182. He defeated Rita Kar Majumder of CPI(M).
This time, the main battle will be between Sankar Roy of BJP and Jitendra Chaudhary of CPM. The Demographic Bifurcation of the Sabroom constituency is 97.3 Percent Hindu, 0.46 Percent Muslim, 0.55 Percent Christians
Stay tuned for us to get minute-to-minute details of the voting.
LIVE Updates Sabroom Assembly Election Voting 2023 Tripura: 72 Years-Old Ex-Policeman Casts His Vote
Rajani Kalai, former police employee votes at the age of 72 years. He cast his vote despite being ill.
LIVE Updates Sabroom Assembly Election Voting 2023 Tripura: Biplab Kumar Deb, Former Chief Minister Votes in Gomati
EX Chief minister of Tripura, Currently MP, Rajya Sabha votes in Tripura Assembly Elections 2023.
आज लोकतंत्र के महापर्व में अपनी भागीदारी करते हुए उदयपुर, गोमती में “समृद्ध त्रिपुरा” के लिए मतदान किया।
मैं राज्य के अपने सभी भाई, बहन, युवा साथियों व माताओं से अधिक से अधिक संख्या में मतदान कर प्रदेश में सुशासन प्रिय, विकासवादी सरकार चुनने की अपील करता हूँ।
Biplab Kumar Deb (BjpBiplab) February 16, 2023
LIVE Updates | Sabroom Assembly Election Voting 2023 Tripura: 14% Voting Till 10
According to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarrao, Tripura registered voter participation of 1 percent up till 9 am on Thursday, with the voting process mainly being peaceful in the first two hours. The workout started at 7 am and will go until 4 pm. The CEO further stated that "voting enthusiasm was apparent," particularly among women. This shows that elections are being conducted fairly and impartially, he claimed.
LIVE Updates | Sabroom Assembly Election Voting 2023 Tripura: 13.69% Voting Till 9 AM
The ECI has provided a report on the voter turnout as of 9 am. Voter turnout was 13.69 percent as of 9 am, according to the Election Commission. "This is an approximation of a trend because data from some polling places (PS) takes some time to get in and because postal ballot voting is not included in this trend. The EC disclaimer notes that all polling agents receive the final data for each PS on Form 17C.
LIVE Updates | Sabroom Assembly Election Voting 2023 Tripura: 12.76% Voting Till 9 AM
LIVE Updates | Sabroom Assembly Election Voting 2023 Tripura: Congress President Urges Tripurans to Vote
Voting for Tripura Elections 2023 starts amid tight security. Invoking their unity for change, Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the Congress, urged the people of Tripura to cast their votes "without fear" in the state's assembly elections.
People of Tripura are united for change.
Sincerely urge everyone, especially the youth to come out and participate in the festival of Democracy and vote for peace and progress.
Vote, without fear. #TripuraElection2023
Mallikarjun Kharge (kharge) February 16, 2023
LIVE Updates | Sabroom Assembly Election Voting 2023 Tripura: PM Modi Urges Natives to Caste Their Vote
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to cast their ballots in the upcoming assembly election in Tripura (2023), where voting is now taking place.
Urging the people of Tripura to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I specially call upon the youth to exercise their franchise.
Narendra Modi (narendramodi) February 16, 2023
The polling for the Tripura Assembly elections began amid tight security on Thursday. In Tripura's Belonia area, an octogenarian lady went to the polling station to cast her vote. Central Armed Police Forces personnel (CAPF) helped the 85-year-old woman to enter the polling booth at 37/7 in Saashima High School in South Belonia, Tripura.
Age can never deter your determination to participate in the festival of democracy.
Frame an interesting caption for this picture and send your comments by Thursday. Get a chance to get featured on our page! #CaptionContest #ECI #Contest pic.twitter.com/WSlBE2PP81
Election Commission of India SVEEP (ECISVEEP) February 10, 2023
