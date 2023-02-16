LIVE Updates | Sabroom Assembly Election Voting 2023 Tripura: Biplab Kumar Deb Votes in Gomati

Simna Legislative Assembly Constituency is a part of the South Tripura district. This seat is unreserved. So, candidates from any community can contest the election. By a margin of 2182 votes, SANKAR ROY of the Bharatiya Janata Party defeated RITA KAR MAJUMDER of the Communist Party of India (marxist) to win the seat in 2018. The Tripura East Lok Sabha seat includes the Sabroom Assembly constituency.

Rebati Tripura of the Bharatiya Janata Party defeated Maharaj Kumari Pragya Debburman of the Indian National Congress to win the Tripura East Lok Sabha (MP) Seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by a margin of 204290 votes. For all the latest information on this constituency election, follow Zee News English Live Updates.

This time total 43,846 electors will vote to elect the MLA from Sabroom. In the 2018 elections, total 41,169 voters voted. Sankar Roy of BJP won the last election with a vote margin of 2,182. He defeated Rita Kar Majumder of CPI(M).

This time, the main battle will be between Sankar Roy of BJP and Jitendra Chaudhary of CPM. The Demographic Bifurcation of the Sabroom constituency is 97.3 Percent Hindu, 0.46 Percent Muslim, 0.55 Percent Christians

Stay tuned for us to get minute-to-minute details of the voting.