LIVE Updates | Sharad Pawar Resignation: NCP Chief Stands Back Keeping Everyone On Edge

Sharad Pawar Retirement: Sharad Pawar, the head of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), recently revealed that he will shortly be leaving his position. When his autobiography, "Lok Majhe Sangaayi: A Political Autobiography," was released, he announced his retirement. The Rajya Sabha member, who still has three more years in office, promised to continue his 55-year-long social-political involvement in public life.

Sharad Pawar recommended that a high-level committee of senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders comprising Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Supriya Sule, Anil Deshmukh, Dhananjay Munde, Rajesh Tope, Sunil Tatkare, P C Chacko, K K Sharma, Jitendra Awhad, Jaydev Gaikwad, and Hasan Mushrif should decide on the election of the new party president.



The consensus inside the party is that Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, Supriya Sule, Dilip Walse Patil, and Praful Patel are the top five candidates for the position. The other candidates are all longtime Pawar confidants and aides who have been involved with the party since its foundation and are known as Pawar associates from his pre-1999 years in the Congress. Ajit is his nephew, and Supriya is his daughter.

For a month, there had been rumors that Ajit Pawar might leave the NCP. However, Ajit Pawar, the current leader of the opposition in the assembly, made it clear that he would continue to be a part of the NCP and claimed that some people were attempting to discredit him.