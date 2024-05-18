Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case LIVE | 'Reaching BJP HQ At 12 PM, Arrest All AAP Leaders': Kejriwal Tells PM Modi
Kejriwal's Aide Bibhav Kumar's Arrest LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi's Chief Minister, will hold a press conference around 5 p.m. today in connection with the alleged asault case related to AAP MP Swati Maliwal.
Maliwal Alleged Assault Case Live Updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a press conference on Saturday around 5 p.m. Bibhav Kumar, the AAP national convener's aide, was arrested today in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal, despite the party claiming she was "blackmailed" by the BJP while facing a corruption case.
A Delhi Police team picked up Kumar from the chief minister's residence, according to a senior police officer, one day after Maliwal gave her statement to a magistrate at the Tis Hazari court. Maliwal claims that on May 13, when she went to meet with the chief minister, his aide attacked her violently, slapping her in the face and kicking her in the chest and abdomen.
Kumar was arrested at the chief minister's residence on Saturday. The officer stated that Kumar had gone there in the morning to meet Kejriwal. Police said they recorded the statements of at least ten people, including security personnel and other staff at the chief minister's residence, who were present during the alleged assault on May 13.
Swati Maliwal Assault Case LIVE: Delhi BJP Chief Calls Out On Kejriwal's 'Drama'
Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva says, "Stop doing this drama. We are asking you just one thing - you did not break your silence even 6 days after your woman MP was beaten up at your residence...Tell us who is responsible for the misbehaviour with the woman MP. Why have you not broken your silence over it?"
Swati Maliwal Case Live Updates: 'Not Allowed Meet Kejriwal's Bibhav Kumar', Says His Advocate
“We were not allowed to meet Bibhav Kumar after he was called to the police station. We had applied for anticipatory bail and while arguing in court, the government lawyer did not inform that Bibhav Kumar had been arrested in the meantime. Since the arrest has already been made, our application of bail has become infructuous and we will have to file a fresh application,” says advocate Sanjeev Nasiar.
Kejriwal PC LIVE Updates: Delhi CM Says BJP Targeting Top AAP Leaders
Delhi CM Kejriwal claims top AAP leaders Raghav Chadha, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi will be put in jail.
Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference LIVE: Excerpts From Delhi CM's Presser
"The PM is playing game of 'jail'. I, along with all my top leaders, including MLAs and MPs, will come to the BJP headquarters at 12 pm tomorrow. You can put all of us in jail. Do you think you would be able to crush the AAP after sending everyone to jail? That's not possible as the AAP is an idea," says Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal at a press conference.
LIVE Updates | Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case: Kejriwal's PA To Be Produced Before Court Today
Bibhav Kumar will be produced before the court today. Police will seek his custody. Police is also establishing what was the reason for him to reach the crime scene, that too a day after the victim recreated the crime scene and FSL seized CCTV DVR.
Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case LIVE: Delhi Court Reserves Bail Order Of Kejriwal's PA
Tis Hazari court in Delhi reserves the order in the anticipatory bail matter of Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar. Earlier today Kumar has moved an anticipatory bail.
Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference LIVE Updates: Delhi CM Sends Message To PM Modi
During the press conference, CM Kejriwal said "I want to let Prime Minister Narendra Modi that I will be reaching BJP headquarters tomorrow at 12 pm with all the senior party leaders including MLAs, MPs of the Aam Aadmi Party and you can arrest as many AAP leaders as possible."
Bibhav Kumar Arrest LIVE Updates: Kejriwal's PC Begins
Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal press conference begins.