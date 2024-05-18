Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case LIVE | 'Reaching BJP HQ At 12 PM, Arrest All AAP Leaders': Kejriwal Tells PM Modi

Maliwal Alleged Assault Case Live Updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a press conference on Saturday around 5 p.m. Bibhav Kumar, the AAP national convener's aide, was arrested today in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal, despite the party claiming she was "blackmailed" by the BJP while facing a corruption case.

A Delhi Police team picked up Kumar from the chief minister's residence, according to a senior police officer, one day after Maliwal gave her statement to a magistrate at the Tis Hazari court. Maliwal claims that on May 13, when she went to meet with the chief minister, his aide attacked her violently, slapping her in the face and kicking her in the chest and abdomen.

Kumar was arrested at the chief minister's residence on Saturday. The officer stated that Kumar had gone there in the morning to meet Kejriwal. Police said they recorded the statements of at least ten people, including security personnel and other staff at the chief minister's residence, who were present during the alleged assault on May 13.