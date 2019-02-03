T Series vs Pewdiepie Youtube battle live

The Indian record label, T-Series, is on a continuous fight to surpass Sweden's PewDiePie, which has been the most subscribed channel on YouTube for the last six years. Barely within an hour, T-Series added 6000. Now, it is to see if T-Series be able to overtake PewDiePie as the most subscribed channel on YouTube?

If T Series is able to surpass PewDiePie, it will be the first time in six years that the Swedish channel is pushed down from the top of the list of the most subscribed channels on YouTube.

While the channel PewDiePie is run by a man named Felix Kjellberg, T-Series is a household name in India since the 1980s. Lead by Bhushan Kumar, the son of T Series founder Gulshan Kumar, the company has 29 TV channels in several Indian languages. It hosts some of the biggest Indian artists, drawing millions of views.

Here are the live updates:

PewDiePie is currently 40,462 ahead of T-Series