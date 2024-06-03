Advertisement
Live Updates| Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Can BJP Open Their Account In INDIA Fortress?

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: While the INDIA alliance is projected to dominate the polls with a forecast of 33-37 of the 39 seats, the BJP's rise here highlights the party's efforts in Tamil Nadu's political scene, scroll down for latest updates.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2024, 10:41 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: The Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha election in 2024 is a significant political event, as the state provides 39 seats to the national parliament. The major struggle is between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). Each seat is aggressively contested by major political parties looking to increase their representation in the Lok Sabha.

The election result will feature a triangular struggle between the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and the INDIA bloc, which includes the DMK. 

The Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2024 was held on April 19, with 69.72% of voters casting their ballots. Tamil Nadu contributes 39 members to the Lok Sabha, India's lower house of parliament, hence this election is significant. In the previous 2019 elections, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was the largest party, obtaining 38 out of 39 seats. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) secured only one seat, while major parties like the BJP and Congress failed to make an impact.

Stay Tuned For Latest And Live Updates On Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election Results 2024.

