Live Updates | Coimbatore Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

Coimbatore Lok Sabha Seat Results 2024 Live Updates: The Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu, which encompasses the Palladam, Sulur, Kavundampalayam, Coimbatore (North), Coimbatore (South), and Singanallur assembly segments, is currently represented by PR Natarajan from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)).

Background Details Of The Seat

Set for a crucial showdown in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections on April 19, the constituency is witnessing heightened anticipation. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated K Annamalai, the president of the Tamil Nadu party, as its candidate, who will compete against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Ganapathy P Rajkumar and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AIADMK) Singai Ramachandran.

While the CPI(M) currently holds the seat in alliance with the DMK and seeks to solidify its position in the Kongu region, the DMK's decision to field its candidate in Coimbatore, rather than supporting CPI(M), could significantly influence the voting dynamics. Traditionally, left parties have maintained a stronghold in the area, whereas the DMK has not secured the Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat since 1996.

The BJP has not been a notable contender in Coimbatore, winning the Lok Sabha seat once in 1999. This time, despite a slight decline in the party's influence without an alliance with the AIADMK, prevailing dissatisfaction with the incumbent MP might work in its favour.