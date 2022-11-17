Tamil Nadu Rains Live Updates: TN, Puducherry expected to receive isolated, HEAVY rainfall till Nov 20- Check latest updates here

Tamil Nadu Rains LIVE: Heavy rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry until November 20, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, on Wednesday. The sky is expected to be partly cloudy on Thursday with moderate rain and haze, but conditions are expected to intensify from Friday onwards.

Chennai is also expected to witness cloudy skies and isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in the next 24-48 hours. The minimum temperature is expected to be 23 degrees while the maximum could go up to 30 degrees.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government declared a holiday for educational institutions in several districts on Friday on account of the rain.