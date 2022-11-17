topStoriesenglish
Tamil Nadu Rains Live Updates: TN, Puducherry expected to receive isolated, HEAVY rainfall till Nov 20- Check latest updates here

Chennai is also expected to witness cloudy skies and isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in the next 24-48 hours. The minimum temperature is expected to be 23 degrees while the maximum could go up to 30 degrees.

Nov 17, 2022, 12:37 PM IST

Tamil Nadu Rains Live Updates: TN, Puducherry expected to receive isolated, HEAVY rainfall till Nov 20- Check latest updates here

Tamil Nadu Rains LIVE: Heavy rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry until November 20, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, on Wednesday. The sky is expected to be partly cloudy on Thursday with moderate rain and haze, but conditions are expected to intensify from Friday onwards. 



Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government declared a holiday for educational institutions in several districts on Friday on account of the rain.

Tamil Nadu RainsTamil Nadu governmentChennaiholidayholidaysSchool closedColleges closedRainHeavy rainsIMDIMD orange alertIMD red alert

