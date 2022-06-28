TS Inter Result 2022 OUT LIVE: Check Manabadi TS Inter 1st Year result 2022, Manabadi TS Inter 2nd Year result 2022 Decalred at Telangana Board Result official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Check Direct LINK here. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) announce the TS Inter Results 2022 today, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Telangana Intermediate results 2022 for 1st and 2nd year will be announced at 11 AM. Once released, students can check their TS Inter results on the official website--tsbie.cgg.gov.in for the latest updates. Nearly 9 lakh students are waiting for their Telangana Board intermediate results.

TS Intermediate Exams 2022 were given by approximately 9 lakh students. Telangana board conducted the intermediate exams in offline mode and in two shifts. Telangana Intermediate TS 1st year exams were conducted from May 6 to 23, 2022 while the Telangana Intermediate TS 2nd year exams were held from May 7 to 24, 2022. Here's how to check TSBIE marks memo

