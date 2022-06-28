NewsIndia
TS INTER RESULTS 2022

TS Inter Result 2022 (OUT) Live Updates: Check Manabadi TS Inter 1st Year, 2nd year results Result 2022 DECLARED, Link Activated at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 11:30 AM IST

LIVE Blog

TS Inter Result 2022 OUT LIVE: Check Manabadi TS Inter 1st Year result 2022, Manabadi TS Inter 2nd Year result 2022 Decalred at Telangana Board Result official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Check Direct LINK here. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) announce the TS Inter Results 2022 today, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Telangana Intermediate results 2022 for 1st and 2nd year will be announced at 11 AM. Once released, students can check their TS Inter results on the official website--tsbie.cgg.gov.in for the latest updates. Nearly 9 lakh students are waiting for their Telangana Board intermediate results.

ALSO READ- TS Inter Syllabus BIG UPDATE: Telangana announces 100% syllabus for Intermediate 1st, 2nd years in session 2022-23

TS Intermediate Exams 2022 were given by approximately 9 lakh students. Telangana board conducted the intermediate exams in offline mode and in two shifts. Telangana Intermediate TS 1st year exams were conducted from May 6 to 23, 2022 while the Telangana Intermediate TS 2nd year exams were held from May 7 to 24, 2022. Here's how to check TSBIE marks memo

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the latest updates on Telangana Intermediate Results 2022.

28 June 2022
10:56 AM

TS Inter Results 2022: Supplementary dates to be held within 15 days

The advanced supplementary examination will be held within 15 days of the results being released by the TSBIE. The board will announce the schedule, recounting, and re-verification dates for the supplementary examinations once the results are released. 

10:52 AM

Telangana Inter Results 2022: Results to be out soon

To access the scores, students will need their TS inter hall ticket. The TS inter hall ticket roll number or unique ID will be required to log in and assist students in accessing their results online.

10:50 AM

TS Inter Result 2022: Results to be out soon via press conference

Today, June 28, the Telangana Inter results will be released. The link to check marks will go live at 11 a.m., according to an official notice from the TSBIE. TS inter first and second-year results will be released today. A press conference will be held to make the announcement. The state education minister and the chairperson of the TSBIE will announce the outcome in the next 10 minutes.

10:32 AM

TS Inter Results 2022: Check your results via Mobile App

Step 1: Go to the google play store 
Step 2: On the search bar type ‘T App Folio’ and download the app 
Step 3: After the app is downloaded fill the required details like – candidate’s name, roll number, and date of birth (DOB).
Step 4: Check the details once and click on submit 
Step 5: The will appear on the screen

10:30 AM

TS Inter Results 2022: Half an hour left for results

Only half an hour left for the Telangana Intermediate Results 2022. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready.

10:17 AM

TS Inter 1st, 2nd Results 2022: More than 2 lakh girls passed in 2021

In 2021, there were 2,28,754 girls and 2,22,831 boys among the total number of students who passed. There were 1,76,719 students who received a 'A,' 1,04,886 students who received a 'B,' 61,887 students who received a 'C,' and 1,08,088 students who received a 'D.'

10:15 AM

Telangana Intermediate Reuslts 2022: 100% pass percentage

The Telangana board cancelled the inter exams last year due to an increase in Covid-19 cases in the state. The students were evaluated using alternative assessment criteria, and the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 100% in 2021.

10:12 AM

TS Inter Results 2022: Last year passing percentage

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the state government decided to cancel the Intermediate second year (class 12) public examinations in 2021. The percentage of people who pass has risen over time. The pass percentage in 2018-19 was 59.37 percent, and it increased to 63.23 percent in 2019-20. The TS inter pass percentage had reached a new high of 100% in 2021.

09:08 AM

Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Results 2022: Last year exam cancelled

Telangana students' examinations were cancelled last year due to COVID-19. The TSBIE held offline exams for Intermediate 2nd year students for the first time in two years.

09:07 AM

TS Inter result 2022: Press Conference

The TS Intermediate result press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m.

09:06 AM

TS Inter result 2022: Result Time

The Telangana board Class 11 and Class 12 or IPE 1st and 2nd year results will be announced at a press conference at 11 a.m. Following that, students can access their grade memos via board websites.

09:03 AM

TS Inter result 2022: Result date

Telangana Intermediate Results will be announced today June 28, 2022 on the official website of Telangana Board. 

09:02 AM

TS Inter 1st year, 2nd Year Results 2022: How to check result via Mobile App

Apart from the official websites, the Telangana 1st and 2nd Year Intermediate Results will be available on a mobile app. The outcome will also be available on the 'T App Folio' mobile app.

09:00 AM

TS Inter Results 2022: Exam Session

Telangana's April session of Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) was held from May 6 to 24, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on exam days.

08:59 AM

TS Inter Results 2022: Candidates registered last year

Last year, 4,51,585 candidates registered for the TS inter result 2022. The total number of registered candidates was 2,28,754 females and 2,22,831 males. 1,04,886 students received A grades, while 61,887 received B grades. 1,08,093 students received a C.

08:57 AM

Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd Results 2022: How to check scorecards via official website

  • Visit official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in
  • Click on the IPE first or second year result link on the home page
  • Login with hall ticket number and date of birth
  • Download the mark sheet and take print out for future reference.
08:57 AM

08:55 AM

TS Inter Results 2022: Websites to check scorecards

  • tsbie.cgg.gov.in
  • results.cgg.gov.in
  •  examresults.ts.nic.in
07:10 AM

TS Inter result: TSBIE IPE 2022 result time

Telangana board Class 11 and Class 12 or IPE 1st, 2nd year results will be announced at 11 am at a press conference. After that, students can visit board websites to view their marks memo. 

 

06:52 AM

TS Inter Results 2022: How to check TSBIE IBE Mark's memo offline

The TS Inter Results 2022 are expected to be released shortly. Students will be able to check the Inter Results 2022 TS online at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and manabadi.co.in. Students will, however, be able to check their TS Inter 1st 2nd year Results 2022 via SMS on the day of the results.

06:45 AM

TS Inter Results 2022: How to check Telangana Intermediate results via official website

  1. Visit the official website of TS board: tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
  2. On the home page, click the TS SSC Result link.
  3. Enter your login information and click on submit button.
  4. Download, save and keep a hard copy for future reference.
06:45 AM

TS Inter Results 2022: Passing Criteria

Students must obtain at least 35% in order to pass the TS inter 1st and 2nd year exams.

06:43 AM

TS Inter result 2022: Alternative way to check your result  

The Telangana 1st, 2nd Year Intermediate Results will be available on mobile app apart from the official websites. The result will also be available on the mobile app ‘T App Folio’.

06:42 AM

TS Inter 1st year, 2nd Year Result 2022 LIVE: Websites to download your result

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

manabadi.co.in

results.cgg.gov.in

