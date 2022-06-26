The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) has retained the 100% syllabus for Intermediate students in the academic year 2022-23. Telangana government has said that the Inter students will have to study the whole syllabus for the academic year 2022-23 and exams will be also conducted with 100% syllabus.

Earlier Telangana state education board had deducted 30% of the syllabus for the academic year 2020-21 and 2021-22 due to the alarming situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country which hampered the routine of all the educational institutes.

Since there is no such situation this year and classes have already begun, the entire syllabus would be covered for those doing their first and second year, said the TSBIE. In a press release the Telangana BIE stated that the syllabii of all the subjects will be uploaded on the official website of TSBIE www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Meanwhile, Nearly 9 lakh students are waiting for their TS Inter Results 2022 which are expected to be declared by next week. Talking to an educational website TS board official said, ‘Telangana SSC, inter results will not be announced today. The TS results 2022 will be declared next week.’

