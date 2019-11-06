Live: Women lawyers hold protest march against Delhi Police at Patiala House Court

6 November 2019, 12:15 PM
Delhi Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) along with other senior officers of Delhi Police, including Additional CP (Crime) hold a meeting at Police Head Quarters for review petition that is to be filed in Delhi HC today regarding Court's order on Tis Hazari Court incident.
6 November 2019, 12:08 PM
BCI's co-chairman Ved Prakash Sharma has criticised the self-immolation bid by a lawyer at the Saket court.
6 November 2019, 11:17 AM
A lawyer has served a legal notice to the Commissioner of Delhi Police, Amulya Patnaik, for allegedly not taking any action against police personnel and officials who demonstrated at Police Headquarters, ITO here on Tuesday.
A Supreme Court lawyer serves a legal notice to Commissioner of Police, Delhi for, "not taking action against the Delhi Police Forces and their officials, who actively participated in the demonstration on November 5 in front of Police Headquarters, ITO." pic.twitter.com/Bz87RXwUh4
6 November 2019, 11:05 AM
Women lawyers to stage protest march from Patiala House Court to India Gate around 11 am.
6 November 2019, 10:54 AM
Lawyers are also shouting slogans against the Delhi Police over the November 2 incident.
6 November 2019, 10:52 AM
Meanwhile, lawyers are also protesting at the Saket Court and have closed the main entrance restricting entry inside the court premises.
6 November 2019, 10:50 AM
Commissioner of Delhi Police, Amulya Patnaik and Joint Commissioner Rajesh Khurana, along with senior officials, arrive at the residence of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for a meeting.