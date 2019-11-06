close

Live: Women lawyers hold protest march against Delhi Police at Patiala House Court

By Ritesh K Srivastava | Last Updated: Wednesday, November 6, 2019 - 12:17
NEW DELHI: Lawyers in Delhi are holding protest against the Delhi Police over November 2 clashes between the advocates and police personnel at the Tis Hazari Court complex over a parking issue. Protests are being held at all six district courts in Delhi and the lawyers have abstained from work despite an appeal by the Bar Council of India to end their ongoing boycott of the court. 

Delhi High Court will on Wednesday hear a petition filed by the Delhi Police in connection with the clashes between lawyers and policemen at the Tis Hazari Court complex on November 2. The court will take up the petition around 3 pm, according to reports. The petition has been filed in the HC as the Delhi Police cannot fulfil the demands of agitating cops on its own.

Meanwhile, a legal notice has been served by an advocate of Supreme Court to the Commissioner of Delhi Police, Amulya Patnaik, for allegedly not taking any action against police personnel and officials who demonstrated at Police Headquarters, ITO here on Tuesday.

The notice seeks immediate action against all the police personnel and officials who staged a demonstration on Tuesday, saying that their action was in clear contravention to the rules meant for police forces.

Hundreds of Delhi Police personnel had on Tuesday staged a protest outside the Police Headquarters (PHQ) against Tis Hazari Court clashes over an alleged parking issue on November 2, in which several police officials and lawyers were injured.

Tune in to Zee News for latest updates on the Tis Hazari court clashes and related developments.

6 November 2019, 12:15 PM

Delhi Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) along with other senior officers of Delhi Police, including Additional CP (Crime) hold a meeting at Police Head Quarters for review petition that is to be filed in Delhi HC today regarding Court's order on Tis Hazari Court incident.

6 November 2019, 12:08 PM

BCI's co-chairman Ved Prakash Sharma has criticised the self-immolation bid by a lawyer at the Saket court.

6 November 2019, 11:17 AM

A lawyer has served a legal notice to the Commissioner of Delhi Police, Amulya Patnaik, for allegedly not taking any action against police personnel and officials who demonstrated at Police Headquarters, ITO here on Tuesday.

 

6 November 2019, 11:05 AM

Women lawyers to stage protest march from Patiala House Court to India Gate around 11 am. 

6 November 2019, 10:54 AM

Lawyers are also shouting slogans against the Delhi Police over the November 2 incident.  

6 November 2019, 10:52 AM

Meanwhile, lawyers are also protesting at the Saket Court and have closed the main entrance restricting entry inside the court premises. 

6 November 2019, 10:50 AM

Commissioner of Delhi Police, Amulya Patnaik and Joint Commissioner Rajesh Khurana, along with senior officials, arrive at the residence of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for a meeting.

