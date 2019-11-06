Live: Women lawyers hold protest march against Delhi Police at Patiala House Court

NEW DELHI: Lawyers in Delhi are holding protest against the Delhi Police over November 2 clashes between the advocates and police personnel at the Tis Hazari Court complex over a parking issue. Protests are being held at all six district courts in Delhi and the lawyers have abstained from work despite an appeal by the Bar Council of India to end their ongoing boycott of the court.

Delhi High Court will on Wednesday hear a petition filed by the Delhi Police in connection with the clashes between lawyers and policemen at the Tis Hazari Court complex on November 2. The court will take up the petition around 3 pm, according to reports. The petition has been filed in the HC as the Delhi Police cannot fulfil the demands of agitating cops on its own.

Meanwhile, a legal notice has been served by an advocate of Supreme Court to the Commissioner of Delhi Police, Amulya Patnaik, for allegedly not taking any action against police personnel and officials who demonstrated at Police Headquarters, ITO here on Tuesday.

The notice seeks immediate action against all the police personnel and officials who staged a demonstration on Tuesday, saying that their action was in clear contravention to the rules meant for police forces.

Hundreds of Delhi Police personnel had on Tuesday staged a protest outside the Police Headquarters (PHQ) against Tis Hazari Court clashes over an alleged parking issue on November 2, in which several police officials and lawyers were injured.

