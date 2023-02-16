LIVE Updates | Town Bordowali Assembly Election Voting 2023 Tripura: Manik Saha vs Ashish Kumar Saha vs Ananta Banerjee
Voting for Tripura assembly election 2023 begun at 7 am on Thursday. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha is fighting from Town Bordowali constituency.
Trending Photos
Polling to elect a new government in the northeastern state of Tripura has begun at 7 am today. A three-way race is expected as the ruling BJP campaigns in alliance with the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) and the Tipra Motha, which is seen as a deciding factor in the event of a hung assembly and emerged as a significant regional party floated by the royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma in 2021. The Congress and CPIM, who have been bitter rivals for years, stitched a pre-poll alliance to defeat. Trinamool Congress has also fielded candidates in several seats.
In addition to IPFT's six seats, the BJP is running for 55 seats. However, in the Gomati district's Ampinagar constituency, both allies have fielded their candidates. The Left will fight for 47 seats and Congress for 13 seats. The CPM will contest in 43 of the 47 seats available, while the Forward Bloc, Communist Party of India (CPI), and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) will each run for one. In the border state's election for a 60-member assembly, there are more than 28 lakh eligible voters.
Tripura is the first state to go to the polls this year. While polling for Nagaland and Meghalaya assemblies will be held on February 27, five more states face elections this year in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. A total of 259 candidates, including 20 women, are in the fray in Tripura. The counting of votes will be done on March 2.
Town Bordowali is a popular assembly constituency in Tripura as Chief Minister Manik Saha won the MLA by-elections held in 2022. The Assembly constituency comes under the Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency.
Earlier in June 2022, at the by-elections, Saha defeated Congress contender Ashish Kumar Saha and won the seat by a margin of 6,104 votes. Congress candidate Ashish Kumar, running for the BJP, won the Town Bordowali seat in the 2018 assembly elections.
Town Bordowali is all set to witness a fierce battle between CM Manik Shah and heavyweight Congress candidate Ashish Kumar Saha.
All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) candidate Ananta Banerjee is the dark horse in the Town Bordowali assembly constituency.
Stay tuned to Zee News for live updates on Town Bordowali assembly constituency elections 2023.
'Tripura Will Give us a Chance': Tipra Motha Chief
Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barman has predicted a voter turnout of 90% in the Tripura assembly polls. Talking to news agency ANI, he said, "I think voter turnout will be over 90% & people of Tripura will give us a chance. We got information that Dhanpur & Mohanpur have witnessed violence by the ruling party."
Agartala| I think voter turnout will be over 90% & people of Tripura will give us a chance. We got information that Dhanpur & Mohanpur have witnessed violence by the ruling party: Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barman, Chief, Tipra Motha#TripuraElection2023 pic.twitter.com/VcsJnG5c8y
— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2023
BJP's Biplab Deb Casts Vote
Former Chief Minister Biplab Deb casts his vote for Tripura assembly polls 2023 in Gomati. "We don't see any election as big or small. Public is supreme & it's our duty to respect them. They gave us power in 2018 & despite COVID, we worked in all sectors of state. People know this," news agency ANI quoted Deb as saying.
Gomati | BJP MP CM Biplab Deb cast his vote for #TripuraElection2023 today.
He says, "We don't see any election as big or small. Public is supreme & it's our duty to respect them. They gave us power in 2018 & despite COVID, we worked in all sectors of state. People know this." pic.twitter.com/PtGMl2LcPG
— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2023
Tripura Voter Turnout till 11 am
Tripura recorded 31.23% voter turnout till 11 am on the polling day for assembly election.
#TripuraAssemblyElections2023 | 31.23% voter turnout recorded till 11 am pic.twitter.com/6C14kYRIRE
— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2023
Ex-CM Manik Sarkar Casts his Vote
Veteran communist leader and former Agartala Chief Minister Manik Sarkar casts his vote in Assembly elections.
Agartala, Tripura | LoP and former CM Manik Sarkar casts his vote in Assembly elections#TripuraElection2023 pic.twitter.com/IccUvDEUne
— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2023
Kharge Urges People to Vote Without Fear
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday urged the people of Tripura to vote "without fear" in the assembly polls, and asserted that they were united for change.
People of Tripura are united for change.
Sincerely urge everyone, especially the youth to come out and participate in the festival of Democracy and vote for peace and progress.
Vote, without fear. #TripuraElection2023
— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) February 16, 2023
CM Dr Manik Saha Casts Vote
Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha casts vote in Assembly elections in Agartala.
#WATCH | Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha casts vote in Assembly elections, in Agartala pic.twitter.com/fHpvoCpe4r
— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2023
PM Modi Appeals for Record Voting
PM Narendra Modi appeals Tripura voters to 'vote in record numbers' in the polling for assembly elections being held today.
More Stories