TS EAMCET 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Seat allotment result to be DECLARED TOMORROW at tseamcet.nic.in- Steps to check allotment here

The authorities will release the TS EAMCET seat allotment results for each round separately. The TS EAMCET seat allotment 2022 round 2 will be announced on October 16.

TS EAMCET 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Seat allotment result to be DECLARED TOMORROW at tseamcet.nic.in- Steps to check allotment here
Telangana LIVE: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will release TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result tomorrow, October 16, 2022. Candidates who want to check the seat allotment result for Round 2 through the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in. The payment of tuition fee and self-reporting through the website will be done from October 16 to October 18. The online registration process was started on October 11 to 12. The certificate verification for already slot-booked candidates was till October 12. The options freezing date was October 13. 

The authorities will release the TS EAMCET seat allotment results for each round separately. The TS EAMCET seat allotment 2022 round 2 will be announced on October 16.

15 October 2022
15:21 PM

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling

TS EAMCET seat allotment 2022 round 2 will be announced on October 16.

15:19 PM

TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result: Steps to check allotment

Visit the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.
Click on TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your seat allotment result has been displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

