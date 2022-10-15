World Students' Day 2022: History, Significance, Theme- Know why it is celebrated

New Delhi: World Students’ Day is celebrated every year on the birth anniversary of former President APJ Abdul Kalam on October 15. It is celebrated to pay tribute to the selfless contribution of Kalam towards the development of education in our society. The former president was so dedicated to teaching that he went back to his teaching profession on the very next day after completing his term as the 11th President of India. Dr Kalam always encouraged his students to become the best versions of themselves. "If you fail, never give up because F.A.I.L. means 'First Attempt In Learning'. End is not the end, if fact E.N.D. means 'Effort Never Dies.' If you get No as an answer, remember N.O. means 'Next Opportunity', So let's be positive," he said.

World Students Day History

World Students Day was established by the United Nations in 2010 to honour the late former President of India, APJ Abdul Kalam. The main purpose of this day is to remember the contribution of Kalam in the field of education. His insightful lectures and his dedication to teaching inspired students largely to become the best versions of themselves.

Abdul Kalam always believed that students are the future and possess the progressive minds that would take our country forward to new heights of success in every sphere. World Students Day came into existence to celebrate Abdul Kalam’s love for his students.

World Students' Day 2022: Theme

This year’s theme for World Teachers’ Day is “the transformation of education begins with teachers”.

Significance of World Students' Day

World Students' Day is regarded as a significant event because it marks the birthday of the former Indian President, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. The other reasons why this day is considered as important are as follows:

It reiterates the importance of education.

It is a day to recognize the Fundamental Right to Education.

It commemorates the brilliant work of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam,

On this day, Kalam's fondness for teaching students is remembered.

Dr Kalam was awarded India’s highest civilian honour or the Bharat Ratna. He was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Vibhushan for his work as the scientific advisor to the government of India. Kalam breathed his last on July 27, 2015, while delivering a lecture at IIM-Shillong when he collapsed and died from a cardiac arrest. Years after his demise, his contributions are still remembered as some of the best scientific and technological developments in the country.