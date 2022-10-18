TS ICET Counselling 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Phase 1 Provisional Allotment result to be RELEASED SOON at tsicet.nic.in- Check latest updates here

TS ICET Counselling 2022 LIVE: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will likely be releasing the TS ICET 2022 Provisional Allotment Result today, October 18, 2022. Candidates will be able to view the tentative allotment list on tsicet.nic.in whenever it is published. According to the TSCHE's official timetable, the Phase 1 Seat Allotment result for the TS ICET Counselling 2022 will be made public today for Telangana MBA and MCA admissions. Students will have till today, October 18, to tomorrow, October 21, 2022 to pay their tuition cost and complete their online reporting after the preliminary result for the TS ICET Seat Allotment is made public. Starting on October 23, 2022, applicants who were not chosen in the first phase of the Telangana ICET Counseling procedure will be able to submit an application for the second phase.

Candidates who desire to apply for admission to various state institutions and universities in Telangana for MBA and MCA courses must take the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, often known as TS ICET. Candidates may register for the TS ICET Counseling process if they passed the TS ICET 2022 exam administered by Osmania University. On the official website, the Round 1 seat allocation results are anticipated today.