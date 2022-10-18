NewsIndia
TS ICET COUNSELLING 2022

TS ICET Counselling 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Phase 1 Provisional Allotment result to be RELEASED SOON at tsicet.nic.in- Check latest updates here

TS ICET 2022 LIVE: TSCHE will be releasing the TS ICET 2022 Counselling provisional seat allotment today, October 18, 2022. Candidates who applied for the ICET counselling process will be able to view their seat allotment result on tsicet.nic.in

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 11:52 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

TS ICET Counselling 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Phase 1 Provisional Allotment result to be RELEASED SOON at tsicet.nic.in- Check latest updates here

TS ICET Counselling 2022 LIVE: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will likely be releasing the TS ICET 2022 Provisional Allotment Result today, October 18, 2022. Candidates will be able to view the tentative allotment list on tsicet.nic.in whenever it is published. According to the TSCHE's official timetable, the Phase 1 Seat Allotment result for the TS ICET Counselling 2022 will be made public today for Telangana MBA and MCA admissions. Students will have till today, October 18, to tomorrow, October 21, 2022 to pay their tuition cost and complete their online reporting after the preliminary result for the TS ICET Seat Allotment is made public. Starting on October 23, 2022, applicants who were not chosen in the first phase of the Telangana ICET Counseling procedure will be able to submit an application for the second phase.

Candidates who desire to apply for admission to various state institutions and universities in Telangana for MBA and MCA courses must take the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, often known as TS ICET. Candidates may register for the TS ICET Counseling process if they passed the TS ICET 2022 exam administered by Osmania University. On the official website, the Round 1 seat allocation results are anticipated today.

 

Live Tv

TS ICET Counselling 2022TS ICET 2022 Counsellingicet 2022 counsellingts icet counsellingicet counsellingicet web optionsweb optionsts icet web options 2022icet web options 2022TS ICET 2022ts icet 2022 counselling dateicet counselling date 2022ts icet slot booking 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Jinping is afraid of Galvan!
DNA Video
DNA: How did the system 'fail' in conducting 'PET' exam?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of unethical profiteering by Private hospitals
DNA Video
DNA: Is over speeding becoming a trend in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 17, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!
DNA Video
DNA: Man abuses Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar
DNA Video
DNA: Political analysis of 'Dirty Game' in Gujarat
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'Lollipop' to flood affected people