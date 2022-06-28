TS Inter Result 2022 (SOON) LIVE: Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd year results TODAY at tsbie.cgg.gov.in- Check Manabadi result updates
Telangana Intermediate Results 2022 LIVE UPDATES: TSBIE will declare the TS 1st, 2nd Inter Results 2022 Today, candidates can check their scorecard via official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
TS Inter Result 2022 LIVE updates: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is all set to announce the TS Inter Results 2022 today, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Telangana Intermediate results 2022 for 1st and 2nd year will be announced at 11 AM. Once released, students can check their TS Inter results on the official website--tsbie.cgg.gov.in for the latest updates. Nearly 9 lakh students are waiting for their Telangana Board intermediate results.
TS Intermediate Exams 2022 were given by approximately 9 lakh students. Telangana board conducted the intermediate exams in offline mode and in two shifts. Telangana Intermediate TS 1st year exams were conducted from May 6 to 23, 2022 while the Telangana Intermediate TS 2nd year exams were held from May 7 to 24, 2022.
TS Inter Results 2022: How to check TSBIE IBE Mark's memo offline
The TS Inter Results 2022 are expected to be released shortly. Students will be able to check the Inter Results 2022 TS online at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and manabadi.co.in. Students will, however, be able to check their TS Inter 1st 2nd year Results 2022 via SMS on the day of the results.
TS Inter Results 2022: How to check Telangana Intermediate results via official website
- Visit the official website of TS board: tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
- On the home page, click the TS SSC Result link.
- Enter your login information and click on submit button.
- Download, save and keep a hard copy for future reference.
TS Inter Results 2022: Passing Criteria
Students must obtain at least 35% in order to pass the TS inter 1st and 2nd year exams.
TS Inter result 2022: Alternative way to check your result
The Telangana 1st, 2nd Year Intermediate Results will be available on mobile app apart from the official websites. The result will also be available on the mobile app ‘T App Folio’.
TS Inter 1st year, 2nd Year Result 2022 LIVE: Websites to download your result
tsbie.cgg.gov.in
manabadi.co.in
results.cgg.gov.in
