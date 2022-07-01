TS TET Result 2022 LIVE updates: The Telangana Department of School Education, Hyderabad will announce the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test, TS TET Results 2022 today, July 1, 2022. Telangana education department has already released the final answer key for TS-TET 2022 on the basis of which the marks of all the candidates will be calculated. TS TET Results 2022 are expected to be released today by noon as the TS TET result date and time were shared by Manabadi. The School Education Minister had advised the officials to release the TET results at the earliest. Once released, candidates can check their TS TET results 2022 on the official website tstet.cgg.gov.in, scroll down for the direct link.

Nearly 3.51 lakh candidates registered for the TS TET 2022 examination which was held on June 12, 2022. Paper 1, Paper 2 and Paper 3 were conducted for teaching jobs in primary, middle, and senior secondary classes respectively. Scroll down for all the details related to the TSTET results including the expected time of release, preparation criteria, minimum qualifying marks, scorecard download link and more.

