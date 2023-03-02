topStoriesenglish2578677
LIVE Updates | Tyui Nagaland Election 2023 Result: IND's Hayithung Tungoe Lotha vs JD(U)'s Senchumo Lotha vs RJD's Y.Kikon vs BJP's Yanthungo Patton

Tyui Nagaland Assembly Election 2023 Result LIVE Updates: Hayithung Tungoe Lotha from IND, Senchumo Lotha from JD(U) , Y.Kikon from RJD, Yanthungo Patton from BJP contesting the election.

Four individuals contested the election for MLA position in the 2023 elections from the Tyui constituency of Nagaland. This seat saw a voter turnout of 93.48 percent in the 2023 elections, which is 0.31 percent higher than in the 2018 elections.

The Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary Constituency includes Tyui. Scheduled Tribe is the reservation status for this seat. There were 25390 eligible voters in the constituency for the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, of whom 12,348 were men and 13,042 were women, with 0 registered votes belonging to a third gender.

In Tyui, there will be 1056 female voters for every 1,000 male voters in 2023. A total of 22695 eligible voters cast ballots for the Assembly in 2018, with 11,361 men, 11,334 women, and 0 voters of a third gender.

Yankithung Yanthan of the NPF lost to Yanthungo Patton of the BJP by a margin of 3092 votes (14.13 percent of the total votes cast for the seat) in the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections. On the seat, the BJP received 53.52 percent of the total vote in 2018.

02 March 2023
08:32 AM

LIVE Updates | Northern Angami 1 Nagaland Election 2023 Result: BJP Won 1 Seat

Kazheto Kinimi, a BJP candidate running in Nagaland's Akuluto assembly district, won the election without opposition. Kazheto Kinimi was re-elected to the 31 Akuluto assembly seat without a challenge after Khekashe Sumi, the only other candidate for the Congress, withdrew his name.

08:30 AM

LIVE Updates | Tyui Nagaland Election 2023 Result: Early Trends Show BJP Alliance Is Leading

Early trends in Nagaland show that the BJP-NDPP alliance is leading over the opposition.

