LIVE | Thackeray vs Shinde: 'Not Given Enough Time': Kapil Sibal
Uddhav Thackeray Plea in Supreme Court against Election Commission of India: A 3-judge bench will hear the Uddhav faction's plea against EC's decision on Wednesday.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear the Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea challenging the Election Commission's decision recognizing Eknath Shinde's faction as the real Shiv Sena on Wednesday (February 22). The EC had also allotted the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol to the Shinde faction and with it, Shinde took over as the party chief. The matter was mentioned on Tuesday (February 21) and the SC listed it for an urgent hearing on Wednesday.
The matter will be heard before a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices Krishna Murari and P S Narasimha. Uddhav Thackeray faction's advocate Kapil Sibal argued in court that if Eknath Shinde's government is given legitimacy, it may set a precedent for toppling other governments.
Thackeray vs Shinde: SC hearing postponed
Supreme Court rejects to stay Election Commission's judgement and declares "We cannot stay an order at this time". The Supreme Court adds that if any action is taken that is not based on the EC order, the Uddhav Thackeray party may seek further legal remedies.
'Not Given Enough Time': Kapil Sibal
The majority test ruling was challenged by Kapil Sibal, who said that Uddhav Thackeray only quit because he was not given enough time.
