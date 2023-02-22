LIVE | Thackeray vs Shinde: 'Not Given Enough Time': Kapil Sibal

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear the Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea challenging the Election Commission's decision recognizing Eknath Shinde's faction as the real Shiv Sena on Wednesday (February 22). The EC had also allotted the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol to the Shinde faction and with it, Shinde took over as the party chief. The matter was mentioned on Tuesday (February 21) and the SC listed it for an urgent hearing on Wednesday.

The matter will be heard before a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices Krishna Murari and P S Narasimha. Uddhav Thackeray faction's advocate Kapil Sibal argued in court that if Eknath Shinde's government is given legitimacy, it may set a precedent for toppling other governments.

