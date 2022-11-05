topStoriesenglish
UGC NET 2022 Live Updates: Result to be DECLARED TODAY at nta.ac.in- Check latest updates here

UGC NET Result 2022 will be declared today on the official website, scroll down for all the live and latest updates.

Nov 05, 2022, 09:17 AM IST

UGC NET 2022 Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will be releasing the UGC NET 2022 Result today, November 5, 2022. As per the official announcement made by the Chairman of the University Grants Commission, UGC, the UGC NET Result 2022 would be made available online on the official websites – nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in once they are released. The UGC National Eligibility Test, NET Exam was conducted by NTA in four phases. Phase 1 was held from July 9 to 12, 2022. Phase 2 was held from September 20 to 22, 2022. Phase 3 of the UGC NET 2022 exam was held from September 23, 2022 till October 1, 2022 and Phase 4 was held on October 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2022.

UGC NET 2022 Result: Date and Time

The UGC NET Result 2022 date has been confirmed by the UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. As per his announcement, the NET 2-22 Results will be released today, November 5, 2022. The official time for the UGC NET Result declared announcement has not been stated by the Chairman or NTA.

Stay Tuned to ZEE NEWS for the live and latest updates on UGC NET 2022 Result

 

