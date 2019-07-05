close

Union Budget 2019 Income Tax live updates

The government is likely to make attempts to revive consumption by the middle class by making changes in tax structure and exemptions.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 5, 2019 - 11:10
File Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her first Union Budget on Friday, and all eyes are on announcements related to taxation. It is widely expected that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government will provide some tax relief for the common man. However, concerns have been raised in the Economic Survey regarding challenges in the fiscal front due to the economic slowdown impacting tax collections amid rising state expenditure on the agriculture sector.

The government is likely to make attempts to revive consumption by the middle class by making changes in tax structure and exemptions. The Finance Minister is also expected to lower corporate taxes for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

In the interim budget presented by Piyush Goyal under the previous Modi government, income tax rebate for individual taxpayers with taxable annual income up to Rs 5 lakh was announced. The move benefitted nearly 3 crore taxpayers, but the government could not make any announcement for the benefit of those who earn more than Rs 5 lakh annually. It is now to be seen if India’s first full time woman Finance Minister will bring smiles on the faces of the salaried class.

Here are the live updates:

