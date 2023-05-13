LIVE Coverage | UP Municipal Election Results 2023: Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly

UP Urban Local Body Election Results 2023 Live Updates: The counting of votes cast during the two phases of the urban local body (ULB) polls in Uttar Pradesh will begin shortly. The counting will start at 8 am for the ULB polls that were held on May 4 and May 11. About 53 per cent of voters exercised their franchise during the UP municipal elections, out of the total 4.32 crore who were eligible to vote.

Seventeen mayors and 1,401 corporators will be elected after the results are declared on Saturday. As many as 19 corporators have been elected unopposed. The ULB polls will also elect 198 chairpersons and 5,260 members of nagar palika parishads. For nagar panchayats, the fate of 542 chairpersons and 7,104 members will be decided. In total, there are 83,378 candidates in the fray for as many as 14,522 posts.

Shahjahanpur will elect its mayor for the first time this year as the city became a municipal corporation in 2018, a year after the last civil polls were held in Uttar Pradesh.

Meerut and Aligarh had Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) mayors in 2017, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled the rest civic bodies.

Whoever wins on the majority of seats in the ULB polls will try to showcase their strength before the crucial 2024 general election as Uttar Pradesh sends the maximum 80 MPs to Lok Sabha.

The votes will also be counted for bypolls that were held in the Suar assembly seat in Rampur district and Chhanbey (SC) in Mirzapur district on May 10. On both the seats, there was a direct contest between the ruling coalition led by the BJP and the opposition Samajwadi Party.