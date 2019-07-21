Sheila Dikshit dies at 81, last rites at 2:30 pm in Delhi; tributes pour in

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who died on Saturday, will be cremated at 2:30 pm at the Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi. The veteran Congress leader was 81. She was admitted to the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in a critical condition on Saturday morning and died of cardiac arrest at the 3:55 pm.

"Mrs Sheila Dikshit was brought in the morning on 20th July 2019 to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla, New Delhi, in a critical condition with cardiac arrest. A multi-disciplinary team of doctors, led by Dr Ashok Seth, Chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, carried out the advanced resuscitative measures. Her condition stabilised temporarily. However, she had another cardiac arrest and despite all the resuscitative efforts, passed away at 3:55 PM on 20th of July 2019," Fortis said in a statement.

Her mortal remains have been kept at her home in Delhi's Nizamuddin East for people to pay their last respects. Having served in office for 15 years from 1998 to 2013, she has been the longest-serving Chief Minister of Delhi. She was appointed Delhi Congress Committee earlier this year ahead of the Lok Sabha election which she unsuccessfully contested from North East Delhi seat.