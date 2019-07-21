Sheila Dikshit dies at 81, last rites at 2:30 pm in Delhi; tributes pour in

21 July 2019, 10:04 AM
Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah paid tribute to Sheila Dikshit. Condoling her death, he had on Saturday tweeted, "What terrible terrible news. I’ve always known her as a very warm & affectionate lady. She did wonders for Delhi as CM & will be greatly missed by all who knew her. May her soul rest in peace."
21 July 2019, 10:02 AM
UPA Chairperson and senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi condoled the former Delhi Chief Minister's death and said that she worked with a vision to transform Delhi to make it a better place to live. In a letter to Dikshit's children Sandeep and Latika Dikshit, Sonia said: "I write to you with my heart filled with grief and a great sense of loss, for your beloved mother occupied a huge space in it. I came to share my husband`s regard for Sheilaji and to value her very special gifts as I developed my own close relationship with her." Read more here.