Sheila Dikshit dies at 81, last rites at 2:30 pm in Delhi; tributes pour in

Sheila Dikshit's mortal remains have been kept at her home in Delhi's Nizamuddin East for people to pay their last respects. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 21, 2019 - 10:04
NEW DELHI: Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who died on Saturday, will be cremated at 2:30 pm at the Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi. The veteran Congress leader was 81. She was admitted to the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in a critical condition on Saturday morning and died of cardiac arrest at the 3:55 pm.

"Mrs Sheila Dikshit was brought in the morning on 20th July 2019 to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla, New Delhi, in a critical condition with cardiac arrest. A multi-disciplinary team of doctors, led by Dr Ashok Seth, Chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, carried out the advanced resuscitative measures. Her condition stabilised temporarily. However, she had another cardiac arrest and despite all the resuscitative efforts, passed away at 3:55 PM on 20th of July 2019," Fortis said in a statement.

Her mortal remains have been kept at her home in Delhi's Nizamuddin East for people to pay their last respects. Having served in office for 15 years from 1998 to 2013, she has been the longest-serving Chief Minister of Delhi. She was appointed Delhi Congress Committee earlier this year ahead of the Lok Sabha election which she unsuccessfully contested from North East Delhi seat.

21 July 2019, 10:04 AM

Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah paid tribute to Sheila Dikshit. Condoling her death, he had on Saturday tweeted, "What terrible terrible news. I’ve always known her as a very warm & affectionate lady. She did wonders for Delhi as CM & will be greatly missed by all who knew her. May her soul rest in peace."

21 July 2019, 10:02 AM

UPA Chairperson and senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi condoled the former Delhi Chief Minister's death and said that she worked with a vision to transform Delhi to make it a better place to live. In a letter to Dikshit's children Sandeep and Latika Dikshit, Sonia said: "I write to you with my heart filled with grief and a great sense of loss, for your beloved mother occupied a huge space in it. I came to share my husband`s regard for Sheilaji and to value her very special gifts as I developed my own close relationship with her." Read more here.

