UP Vidhansabha Upchunav Exit Poll Results Live: The stage is set for the Uttar Pradesh assembly bye-election exit poll results with voting set to conclude by 6pm today. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) are locked in a tight contest. Results of assembly elections on these seats had not been in the favour of the BJP most of the times in the past the saffron party is looking to improve its presence as well as tally amid the narrative that common man are pissed off due to the ruling party's policies.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the BJP were locked in a poster battle as well. While the BJP went to the polls with 'Batenge to katenge' slogan given by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Smajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that people are not going to get divided -'Na Batenge, Na Katenge, Judenge aur Jeetenge'. The constituencies where bypolls were held are Katehari, Karhal, Mirapur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan, Sisamau, Khair, Phulpur and Kundarki. The votes will be counted on November 23.

Check Key Candidates From Each Assembly Seat:

Ghaziabad Assembly Seat

Sanjeev Sharma BJP

Singh Raj Jatav-Samajwadi Party

Parmanand Garg- Bahujan Samaj Party

Karhal Assembly Seat

Anujesh Pratap Singh - BJP

Avanish Kumar Shakya - BSP

Tej Pratap Singh - Samajwadi Party

Katehari Assembly Seat

Amit Verma- Bahujan Samaj Party

Dharmraj Nishad - BJP

Shobhawati Verma - Samajwadi Party

Khair Assembly Seat

Charu Kain - Samajwadi Party

Pahal Singh- Bahujan Samaj Party

Surender Diler-BJP

Kundarki Assembly Seat

Mohammad Rizwan - Samajwadi Party

Rafatulla - BSP

Ramveer Singh - BJP

Majhawan Assembly Seat

Dr. Jyoti Bind - Samajwadi Party

Deepak Tiwari- Bahujan Samaj Party

Shuchismita Maurya - BJP

Meerapur Assembly Seat

Shahnazar - BSP

Sumbul Rana- Samajwadi Party

Mithlesh Pal - RLD

Phulpur Assembly Seat

Jitendra Kumar Singh- Bahujan Samaj Party

Deepak Patel- BJP

Mohd Mujtaba Siddiqui - SP

Sishamau Assembly Seat

Naseem Solanki - Samajwadi Party

Virendra Kumar - BSP

Suresh Awasthi - Bharatiya Janata Party

Eight seats fell vacant after the incumbent MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha, while polling is being held in Sisamau due to the disqualification of Samajwadi Party legislator Irfan Solanki following his conviction in a criminal case. The Congress is not contesting these bypolls, instead extending its support to the Samajwadi Party, its ally in the INDIA bloc. Meanwhile, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is fielding candidates in all nine constituencies.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer's office, over 34.35 lakh voters, including 15.88 lakh women, are eligible to vote in these bypolls. A total of 90 candidates are in the fray. Ghaziabad leads with 14 candidates, followed by Khair and Sisamau with five each. Notably, the Mirapur seat, previously won by the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) when it was allied with the Samajwadi Party, is now contested under the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, as the RLD has joined the NDA.

