LIVE | Uttar Pradesh Bye-Election Exit Poll Results: Will SP Challenge BJP's Might?
UP Bye-Election 2024 Exit Polls Live Updates: The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the BJP were locked in a poster battle as well. While the BJP went to the polls with 'Batenge to katenge' slogan given by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Smajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that people are not going to get divided -'Na Batenge, Na Katenge, Judenge aur Jeetenge'.
Trending Photos
UP Vidhansabha Upchunav Exit Poll Results Live: The stage is set for the Uttar Pradesh assembly bye-election exit poll results with voting set to conclude by 6pm today. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) are locked in a tight contest. Results of assembly elections on these seats had not been in the favour of the BJP most of the times in the past the saffron party is looking to improve its presence as well as tally amid the narrative that common man are pissed off due to the ruling party's policies.
The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the BJP were locked in a poster battle as well. While the BJP went to the polls with 'Batenge to katenge' slogan given by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Smajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that people are not going to get divided -'Na Batenge, Na Katenge, Judenge aur Jeetenge'. The constituencies where bypolls were held are Katehari, Karhal, Mirapur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan, Sisamau, Khair, Phulpur and Kundarki. The votes will be counted on November 23.
Check Key Candidates From Each Assembly Seat:
Ghaziabad Assembly Seat
Sanjeev Sharma BJP
Singh Raj Jatav-Samajwadi Party
Parmanand Garg- Bahujan Samaj Party
Karhal Assembly Seat
Anujesh Pratap Singh - BJP
Avanish Kumar Shakya - BSP
Tej Pratap Singh - Samajwadi Party
Katehari Assembly Seat
Amit Verma- Bahujan Samaj Party
Dharmraj Nishad - BJP
Shobhawati Verma - Samajwadi Party
Khair Assembly Seat
Charu Kain - Samajwadi Party
Pahal Singh- Bahujan Samaj Party
Surender Diler-BJP
Kundarki Assembly Seat
Mohammad Rizwan - Samajwadi Party
Rafatulla - BSP
Ramveer Singh - BJP
Majhawan Assembly Seat
Dr. Jyoti Bind - Samajwadi Party
Deepak Tiwari- Bahujan Samaj Party
Shuchismita Maurya - BJP
Meerapur Assembly Seat
Shahnazar - BSP
Sumbul Rana- Samajwadi Party
Mithlesh Pal - RLD
Phulpur Assembly Seat
Jitendra Kumar Singh- Bahujan Samaj Party
Deepak Patel- BJP
Mohd Mujtaba Siddiqui - SP
Sishamau Assembly Seat
Naseem Solanki - Samajwadi Party
Virendra Kumar - BSP
Suresh Awasthi - Bharatiya Janata Party
Eight seats fell vacant after the incumbent MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha, while polling is being held in Sisamau due to the disqualification of Samajwadi Party legislator Irfan Solanki following his conviction in a criminal case. The Congress is not contesting these bypolls, instead extending its support to the Samajwadi Party, its ally in the INDIA bloc. Meanwhile, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is fielding candidates in all nine constituencies.
According to the Chief Electoral Officer's office, over 34.35 lakh voters, including 15.88 lakh women, are eligible to vote in these bypolls. A total of 90 candidates are in the fray. Ghaziabad leads with 14 candidates, followed by Khair and Sisamau with five each. Notably, the Mirapur seat, previously won by the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) when it was allied with the Samajwadi Party, is now contested under the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, as the RLD has joined the NDA.
Stay Tuned For Exit Poll Results Live Updates
UP Bypolls Exit Poll Result Live: Will Bypoll Results Impact Assembly Equation?
The bypoll results will not affect the composition of the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly. Currently, the BJP holds a majority with 251 members, followed by the Samajwadi Party with 105. Among the BJP's allies, Apna Dal (Sonelal) has 13 MLAs, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has eight, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) six, and the NISHAD Party five. The Congress and Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) each have two MLAs, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has one.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.