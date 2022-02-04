Uttar Pradesh Final Opinion poll LIVE: BJP dominates Bundelkhand with 49% vote share

4 February 2022, 18:27 PM
Bundelkhand Final Opinion poll– Seats projection
BJP+ 17-19 seats
SP+ 0-1 seat
Congress 0
BSP 0
Others 0
4 February 2022, 18:26 PM
In the final opinion poll, BJP's vote share has declined by 10 percent, while BSP is gaining by 10% as compared to our first opinion poll.
4 February 2022, 18:24 PM
Bundelkhand Final Opinion poll– Vote share
BJP+ 49%
SP+ 21%
BSP 19%
Congress 5%
Others 6%
4 February 2022, 18:22 PM
Bundelkhand region in UP has 7 districts and 19 seats.
4 February 2022, 18:15 PM
In the last one month there has been no major change in Western UP. Every party is getting the same number of seats in Western UP in the final opinion poll as our first poll.
4 February 2022, 18:13 PM
Western UP Final Opinion poll-- Seats projection
BJP+ 33-37 seats
Samajwadi Party+ 33-37 seats
BSP 2-4 seats
Congress 0 seats
Others 0 seats
4 February 2022, 18:06 PM
Western UP Final Opinion poll-- CM choice
Yogi Adityanath 43%
Akhilesh Yadav 41%
Mayawati 9%
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra 4%
Others 3%
4 February 2022, 18:02 PM
Zee News Final opinion poll
Western Uttar Pradesh-- Vote share
BJP 36%
Samajwadi Party 37%
BSP 14%
Congress 6%
Others 7%
4 February 2022, 18:01 PM
The sample size of the survey conducted by Zee News was 3 lakh.
4 February 2022, 17:56 PM
The opinion poll was conducted between January 20 to February 2.
4 February 2022, 17:46 PM
BJP, SP, Congress and BSP are the main parties in the fray in Uttar Pradesh.