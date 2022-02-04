हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh Final Opinion poll LIVE: BJP dominates Bundelkhand with 49% vote share

Zee News conducted Final Opinion Poll in Uttar Pradesh to gauge the voters’ pulse ahead of the high-profile election. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, February 4, 2022 - 18:41
New Delhi: The much-awaited elections to 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh are just around the corner. 

Zee News conducted Final Opinion Poll in the state to gauge the voters’ pulse ahead of the high-profile election. This survey, which has been jointly conducted by Zee News in association with Design Boxed - a political campaign management company, has tried to find out which party will form the next government in UP taking into account ticket distribution and defections. 

Meanwhile, today, UP CM Yogi Adityanath filed his nomination papers from Gorakhpur (Urban) on BJP’s ticket. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is contesting the polls from Karhal seat of UP's Mainpuri. BSP president Mayawati has refrained from contesting, while Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has remained elusive on fighting the polls. 

Election to 403 Assembly seats in UP will be held in seven phases. The poll dates are February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

4 February 2022, 18:27 PM

Bundelkhand Final Opinion poll– Seats projection

BJP+  17-19 seats

SP+    0-1 seat

Congress  0

BSP      0

Others   0

 

4 February 2022, 18:26 PM

In the final opinion poll, BJP's vote share has declined by 10 percent, while BSP is gaining by 10% as compared to our first opinion poll. 

4 February 2022, 18:24 PM

Bundelkhand Final Opinion poll– Vote share

BJP+   49%

SP+   21%

BSP  19%

Congress 5%

Others   6%

 

4 February 2022, 18:22 PM

Bundelkhand region in UP has 7 districts and 19 seats.

4 February 2022, 18:15 PM

In the last one month there has been no major change in Western UP. Every party is getting the same number of seats in Western UP in the final opinion poll as our first poll. 

4 February 2022, 18:13 PM

Western UP Final Opinion poll-- Seats projection

BJP+                      33-37 seats

Samajwadi Party+ 33-37 seats

BSP                       2-4 seats

Congress                0 seats

Others                    0 seats

4 February 2022, 18:06 PM

Western UP Final Opinion poll-- CM choice

Yogi Adityanath   43%

Akhilesh Yadav     41%

Mayawati  9%

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra   4%

Others    3%

 

4 February 2022, 18:02 PM

Zee News Final opinion poll

Western Uttar Pradesh-- Vote share

BJP  36%

Samajwadi Party 37%

BSP  14%

Congress 6%

Others 7%

4 February 2022, 18:01 PM

The sample size of the survey conducted by Zee News was 3 lakh. 

4 February 2022, 17:56 PM

The opinion poll was conducted between January 20 to February 2. 

4 February 2022, 17:46 PM

BJP, SP, Congress and BSP are the main parties in the fray in Uttar Pradesh. 

