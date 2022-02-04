Uttar Pradesh Final Opinion poll LIVE: BJP dominates Bundelkhand with 49% vote share

New Delhi: The much-awaited elections to 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh are just around the corner.

Zee News conducted Final Opinion Poll in the state to gauge the voters’ pulse ahead of the high-profile election. This survey, which has been jointly conducted by Zee News in association with Design Boxed - a political campaign management company, has tried to find out which party will form the next government in UP taking into account ticket distribution and defections.

Meanwhile, today, UP CM Yogi Adityanath filed his nomination papers from Gorakhpur (Urban) on BJP’s ticket. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is contesting the polls from Karhal seat of UP's Mainpuri. BSP president Mayawati has refrained from contesting, while Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has remained elusive on fighting the polls.

Election to 403 Assembly seats in UP will be held in seven phases. The poll dates are February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

