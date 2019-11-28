Pithoragarh assembly bypoll result live updates: Counting of votes begins

DEHRADUN: The counting of votes for the assembly bypoll held recently in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district will begin shortly on Thursday, November 28. The counting votes will begin at 8 am and the final results will be out by 5 pm.

The election for the Pithoragarh seat in Uttarakhand took place on Monday (November 25). Over 47 per cent of the electorate cast their vote in the Pithoragarh assembly bypoll. A total of 145 polling booths were set up in the constituency for 1,05,711 voters.

The by-election was necessitated after the death of Prakash Pant, the state cabinet minister, in June. While Congress party had fielded Anju Lunthi, BJP nominated Chandra Pant as its candidate for the Pithoragarh assembly by-polls.

Live TV

Here are the live updates: