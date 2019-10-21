close

Uttarakhand panchayat, local bodies election results live updates

The results for the three-phased Uttarakhand Panchayat and local bodies elections will be announced on Monday. The voting took place in 12 districts and the counting began at 8 am.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, October 21, 2019 - 10:56
Comments

The results are likely to be announced by 5 pm. To ensure smooth conduct of the counting process, security has been beefed up across the state.

These votes will be counted in 89 block headquarters of the state and counting of votes will continue till the final results. Additional staff have been deployed for counting. According to sources, the counting of votes will be done under the supervision of CCTV.

Here are the updates:

21 October 2019, 10:56 AM

The voting took place in 12 districts and the counting began at 8 am. The results are likely to be announced by 5 pm. 

21 October 2019, 10:41 AM

The Commission has clarified that, if a voter has put the ballot paper in the wrong box, then they will also be counted. During the Panchayat elections, the Commission had put two ballot boxes, one for Pradhan and Panchayat member and the other for BDC and Zilla Panchayat. In such a situation, many times the voters accidentally put the ballot in the wrong box, due to which the Commission has clearly said that the ballots which have gone to the wrong box will also be counted during the counting of votes.

 

21 October 2019, 10:40 AM

The counting process is expected to be completed in the small districts of the state till late evening, but the counting of votes in the larger districts may continue till the second day. According to the information received from the State Election Officer, orders have been issued to supervisors for the counting of votes.

