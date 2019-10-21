Uttarakhand panchayat, local bodies election results live updates

The results for the three-phased Uttarakhand Panchayat and local bodies elections will be announced on Monday. The voting took place in 12 districts and the counting began at 8 am.

The results are likely to be announced by 5 pm. To ensure smooth conduct of the counting process, security has been beefed up across the state.

These votes will be counted in 89 block headquarters of the state and counting of votes will continue till the final results. Additional staff have been deployed for counting. According to sources, the counting of votes will be done under the supervision of CCTV.

