Vice Presidential Polls 2022 Live Updates: Margaret Alva gets support from TRS but numbers may be in Dhankar's favour
Vice Presidential Polls 2022 Live Updates: The polling will be held from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday. Jagdeep Dhankhar seems to have a higher chance of winning as compared to Opposition's candidate Margaret Alva.
- The voting process for the next Vice President of India will take place today (Aug 6)
- Venkaiah Naidu's term will end on Aug 10 after which the new Vice President will takeover
Trending Photos
Vice Presidential Polls 2022 Live Updates: The voting process for the next Vice President of India will take place today (Aug 6) as members of Parliament will choose a candidate from NDA's Jagdeep Dhankar and Opposition's Margaret Alva. Venkaiah Naidu's term will end on Aug 10 after which the new Vice President will takeover. According to reports, Dhankar is expected to have an easy win as the numbers may be stacked in his favour.
Jagdeep Dhankhar is in an advantageous position with the support of several parties like Janta Dal (United), YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK and Shiv Sena. He is likely to get over 515 votes against Margaret Alva's speculated 200 votes.
The 80-year-old Alva is a Congress veteran and has served as governor of Rajasthan, while the 71-year-old Dhankhar is a Jat leader from Rajasthan with socialist background.
The polling be held from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday and the ballots will be counted immediately after that. By late Saturday evening, the returning officer will announce the name of the next vice president.
Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates on Vice Presidential Polls 2022
Vice Presidential Elections 2022: Who are the candidates?
Polling for the Vice Presidential Elections 2022 will begin soon.
Jagdeep Dhankhar is the vice-presidential candidate of the ruling NDA, while the opposition, led by the Congress has chosen Margaret Alva as its candidate for the post. (ANI)
How is the Vice President elected in India?
An electoral college which consists of Houses of Parliament select the Vice President of India in in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote and the voting in such election is by secret ballot. The Vice President is not a member of either House of Parliament or of a House of a Legislature of any state. (IANS)
Margaret Alva gets support from TRS
Opposition candidate Margaret Alva got support from MPs from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).
I want to thank all the leaders and MPs from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for supporting my candidature in the Vice President’s election tomorrow. This is a big step forward for opposition unity. pic.twitter.com/3RG6lX2S86
— Margaret Alva (@alva_margaret) August 5, 2022
More Stories