Vice Presidential Polls 2022 Live Updates: The voting process for the next Vice President of India will take place today (Aug 6) as members of Parliament will choose a candidate from NDA's Jagdeep Dhankar and Opposition's Margaret Alva. Venkaiah Naidu's term will end on Aug 10 after which the new Vice President will takeover. According to reports, Dhankar is expected to have an easy win as the numbers may be stacked in his favour.

Jagdeep Dhankhar is in an advantageous position with the support of several parties like Janta Dal (United), YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK and Shiv Sena. He is likely to get over 515 votes against Margaret Alva's speculated 200 votes.

The 80-year-old Alva is a Congress veteran and has served as governor of Rajasthan, while the 71-year-old Dhankhar is a Jat leader from Rajasthan with socialist background.

The polling be held from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday and the ballots will be counted immediately after that. By late Saturday evening, the returning officer will announce the name of the next vice president.

