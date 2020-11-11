हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vijay Parv Live: BJP to celebrate Bihar Assembly poll victory; PM Narendra Modi to address party cadres

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, November 11, 2020 - 18:20
A stellar performance by the BJP enabled the ruling NDA to attain a simple majority in the Bihar assembly notwithstanding a sharp fall in the tally of the JD(U) headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 74 seats, while the Janata Dal (United) secured 43 seats.

Of the 243 seats, 125 have gone in favour of the ruling coalition headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and 110 to rival Grand Alliance. The RJD emerged as the single-largest party in the House with 75 seats.

Here are the live updates:

11 November 2020, 18:15 PM

People were seen in large numbers celebrating outside the party headquarters in Patna, Bihar.

 

11 November 2020, 18:14 PM

The AIMIM of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has sprung a surprise, clinching five seats in the Seemanchal region having a large Muslim population. Its Grand Democratic Secular Front (GDSF) ally, the BSP, has pocketed one seat.

11 November 2020, 18:13 PM

Chirag Paswan's LJP, which had walked out of the NDA just ahead of the polls and gone to the hustings alone, finally opened its account, winning just one seat. An Independent candidate also won. The CPI and CPI (Marxist) won two seats each, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) 12 seats, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) four, Congress 19, and Vikassheel Insaan Party four. Other parties have won the remaining 2 seats.

