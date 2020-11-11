Vijay Parv Live: BJP to celebrate Bihar Assembly poll victory; PM Narendra Modi to address party cadres

A stellar performance by the BJP enabled the ruling NDA to attain a simple majority in the Bihar assembly notwithstanding a sharp fall in the tally of the JD(U) headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 74 seats, while the Janata Dal (United) secured 43 seats.

Of the 243 seats, 125 have gone in favour of the ruling coalition headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and 110 to rival Grand Alliance. The RJD emerged as the single-largest party in the House with 75 seats.

