Vijay Parv Live: BJP to celebrate Bihar Assembly poll victory; PM Narendra Modi to address party cadres

11 November 2020, 18:15 PM
People were seen in large numbers celebrating outside the party headquarters in Patna, Bihar.
11 November 2020, 18:14 PM
The AIMIM of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has sprung a surprise, clinching five seats in the Seemanchal region having a large Muslim population. Its Grand Democratic Secular Front (GDSF) ally, the BSP, has pocketed one seat.
11 November 2020, 18:13 PM
Chirag Paswan's LJP, which had walked out of the NDA just ahead of the polls and gone to the hustings alone, finally opened its account, winning just one seat. An Independent candidate also won. The CPI and CPI (Marxist) won two seats each, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) 12 seats, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) four, Congress 19, and Vikassheel Insaan Party four. Other parties have won the remaining 2 seats.