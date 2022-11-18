Vikram S Launch highlights: ISRO successfully launches India's first private rocket
Vikram S Rocket: The Indian space sector today took a giant leap as ISRO successfully launched the country's first privately developed rocket -Vikram S rocket- by Skyroot Aerospace.
ISRO Rocket Launch: Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO launched the country's first privately developed rocket - Vikram-S today, November 18, 2022. The Vikram-S rocket made by the Indian aerospace startup Skyroot blasted off from the spaceport in Sriharikota at 11.30 AM today making history as the launch with this launch India will take a giant leap in the private space sector.
The Vikram S rocket named after the founder of ISRO Vikram Sarabhai will blast off under the mission named titled 'Prarambh' as the launch marks the commencement of ISRO's relation with the budding private space sector of India.
Mission Prarambh is successfully accomplished.
Congratulations @SkyrootA
Congratulations India! @INSPACeIND pic.twitter.com/PhRF9n5Mh4 — ISRO (@isro) November 18, 2022
ISRO congratulates Skyroot on the Successful launch of Vikram S Rocket
With the successful launch of the country's first privately developed rocket- the Vikram S- rocket, India took a giant step forward in its private space sector. Under the mission, "Prarambh" India's private space sector achieved a huge milestone with the launch of the Vikram S- rocket developed by aerospace startup Skyroot as it marked the much-awaited beginning for the private players in the Indian space sector.
“We made history today by launching India’s first private rocket. It is a symbol of new India, and just the #Prarambh of a great future.” Pawan Kumar Chandana, Co-Founder Skyroot Aerospace. Keep watching https://t.co/p2DOuRFiIA#Prarambh #OpeningSpaceForAll
Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram S rocket launched successfully
Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram S soared to the sky from Shrihari Kota in Andhra Pradesh today. Under mission 'Prarambh' India's private space sector took a giant leap with ISRO and made history with launch of first private Indian rocket.
Launched! Vikram-S makes history as the first private rocket of India to grace the skies. We thank you all for being with us for this momentous occasion. More details of flight to follow. Keep watching https://t.co/p2DOuRFiIA#Prarambh #OpeningSpaceForAll pic.twitter.com/jm4u6mJhsL
ISRO confirms clear launch of Vikram S Rocket
Mission Prarambh is successfully accomplished.
Vikram S Launch: Splash down soon in Bay of Bengal
Launched! Vikram-S makes history as the first private rocket of India to grace the skies. We thank you all for being with us for this momentous occasion. More details of flight to follow. Keep watching https://t.co/p2DOuRFiIA#Prarambh #OpeningSpaceForAll pic.twitter.com/jm4u6mJhsL
Vikram S Rocket Launch
With Start Up Team "Skyroot Aerospace" at Sriharikota, minutes before the launch of the first-ever private Rocket, Vikram-S, named after Vikram Sarabhai, the founding father of India's Space program: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh
Vikram S Rocket Launch
Skyroots's Vikram S is made up of carbon fiber and is capable to attain hypersonic speed and has 3-D printed solid thruster for the spin ability
Vikram S Rocket Launch
Mission set. Happy to announce the authorization received from IN-SPACe yesterday for 18 November ’22, 11:30 AM, after final checks on readiness and weather. Here’s our #Prarambh mission brochure for you. Watch this space for the launch live link.#OpeningSpaceForAll pic.twitter.com/IKAYeYKAYp
ISRO Vikram S Rocket Launch LIVE- Where to WATCH
The launching of Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram S Rocket can be seen live on its official Youtube channel or click here for a live link
With the big day looming large, here it is! Catch a glimpse of Vikram-S rocket integrated to the launcher. You can watch the action unfolding live on our YouTube link https://t.co/p2DOuRFiIA. #Prarambh #OpeningSpaceForAll pic.twitter.com/kjmkHZuV8c
Vikram s Rocket Launch Live
Skyroot Aerospace's Viram S rocket is being launched under the Mission titled 'Prarambh' (the beginning) as it is a "giant leap private space sector in India" according to Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre Chairman Pawan Goenka.
"This is a giant leap for the private space sector in India. Congratulations to Skyroot for becoming the first Indian company to be authorised for launching a rocket," Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre Chairman Pawan Goenka said.
ISRO Vikram S Launch: All about Skyroots's rocket
According to the Skyroot functionary, the Vikram S rocket is six-meter tall and is one of the world's first few all-composite rockets that has 3-D printed solid thrusters for spin stability of the launch vehicle. The launch of the rocket is expected to demonstrate flight proving of avionics systems in Vikram series like telemetry, tracking, inertial measurement, Global Positioning System, on-board camera, data acquisition and power systems.
Vikram S Rocket Launch Today
ISRO will launch India's first privately developed rocket- Vikram S today at from its spaceport here, about 115 km from Chennai. The lift off of the first Vikram-S rocket has been scheduled at 11.30 am with clear weather paving the way for the launch as against the earlier planned November 15.
