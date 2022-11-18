topStoriesenglish
Vikram S Launch highlights: ISRO successfully launches India's first private rocket

Vikram S Rocket: The Indian space sector today took a giant leap as ISRO successfully launched the country's first privately developed rocket -Vikram S rocket- by Skyroot Aerospace.

ISRO Rocket Launch: Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO launched the country's first privately developed rocket - Vikram-S today, November 18, 2022. The Vikram-S rocket made by the Indian aerospace startup Skyroot blasted off from the spaceport in Sriharikota at 11.30 AM today making history as the launch with this launch India will take a giant leap in the private space sector.

The Vikram S rocket named after the founder of ISRO Vikram Sarabhai will blast off under the mission named titled 'Prarambh' as the launch marks the commencement of ISRO's relation with the budding private space sector of India.

18 November 2022
11:49 AM

ISRO congratulates Skyroot on the Successful launch of Vikram S Rocket

With the successful launch of the country's first privately developed rocket- the Vikram S- rocket, India took a giant step forward in its private space sector. Under the mission, "Prarambh" India's private space sector achieved a huge milestone with the launch of the Vikram S- rocket developed by aerospace startup Skyroot as it marked the much-awaited beginning for the private players in the Indian space sector.

11:44 AM

Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram S rocket launched successfully

Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram S soared to the sky from Shrihari Kota in Andhra Pradesh today. Under mission 'Prarambh' India's private space sector took a giant leap with ISRO and made history with launch of first private Indian rocket.

 

11:36 AM

ISRO confirms clear launch of Vikram S Rocket

 

11:35 AM

Vikram S Launch: Splash down soon in Bay of Bengal

11:21 AM

Vikram S Rocket Launch 

With Start Up Team "Skyroot Aerospace" at Sriharikota, minutes before the launch of the first-ever private Rocket, Vikram-S, named after Vikram Sarabhai, the founding father of India's Space program: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh

11:17 AM

Vikram S Rocket Launch

Skyroots's Vikram S is made up of carbon fiber and is capable to attain hypersonic speed and has 3-D printed solid thruster for the spin ability

10:58 AM

Vikram S Rocket Launch 

 

10:51 AM

ISRO Vikram S Rocket Launch LIVE- Where to WATCH

The launching of Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram S Rocket can be seen live on its official Youtube channel or click here for a live link

10:48 AM

Vikram s Rocket Launch Live

Skyroot Aerospace's Viram S rocket is being launched under the Mission titled 'Prarambh' (the beginning) as it is a "giant leap private space sector in India" according to  Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre Chairman Pawan Goenka.

"This is a giant leap for the private space sector in India. Congratulations to Skyroot for becoming the first Indian company to be authorised for launching a rocket," Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre Chairman Pawan Goenka said.

10:43 AM

ISRO Vikram S Launch: All about Skyroots's rocket

According to the Skyroot functionary, the Vikram S rocket is six-meter tall and is one of the world's first few all-composite rockets that has 3-D printed solid thrusters for spin stability of the launch vehicle. The launch of the rocket is expected to demonstrate flight proving of avionics systems in Vikram series like telemetry, tracking, inertial measurement, Global Positioning System, on-board camera, data acquisition and power systems.

 

10:39 AM

Vikram S Rocket Launch Today

ISRO will launch India's first privately developed rocket- Vikram S today at from its spaceport here, about 115 km from Chennai. The lift off of the first Vikram-S rocket has been scheduled at 11.30 am with clear weather paving the way for the launch as against the earlier planned November 15.

