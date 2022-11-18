Vikram S Launch highlights: ISRO successfully launches India's first private rocket

ISRO Rocket Launch: Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO launched the country's first privately developed rocket - Vikram-S today, November 18, 2022. The Vikram-S rocket made by the Indian aerospace startup Skyroot blasted off from the spaceport in Sriharikota at 11.30 AM today making history as the launch with this launch India will take a giant leap in the private space sector.

The Vikram S rocket named after the founder of ISRO Vikram Sarabhai will blast off under the mission named titled 'Prarambh' as the launch marks the commencement of ISRO's relation with the budding private space sector of India.