Vinesh Phogat CAS Hearing Verdict LIVE: Will Vinesh Bring The Silver Medal Home? Final Verdict Of Olympic Silver To Be Announced Today At 9:30 PM
The Court of Arbitration for Sports will announce its verdict today at 9.30 PM on Vinesh Phogat's appeal against her Paris Olympics 2024 disqualification. Senior advocate Haris Salve is representing her.
Trending Photos
Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict Live: The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) is set to deliver a crucial verdict today regarding Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against her disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024. Phogat, who had initially won a semi-final match, faced disqualification due to being found overweight. In her appeal, she has requested that the disqualification be overturned and that she be awarded a joint silver medal.
In a significant development, senior advocate Haris Salve has agreed to represent Phogat in her case before the CAS. This legal representation came into effect just days before the critical hearing. The CAS hearing for Phogat's appeal has now concluded, and the final decision is anticipated to be released before the Paris Olympics 2024 officially ends.
The Court of Arbitration for Sports will announce its final verdict on this matter on Saturday, with the decision expected at 6 PM Paris Time, which corresponds to 9:30 PM IST. This ruling will determine whether Phogat’s disqualification will be upheld or if she will be awarded the silver medal she is contending for.
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Vinesh Phogat CAS Hearing Verdict
Vinesh Phogat CAS Hearing Live: What is the Court of Arbitration for Sport?
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is an independent body that resolves sports-related disputes through arbitration or mediation. Established in 1984 and based in Switzerland, CAS operates under the International Council of Arbitration for Sport. CAS also has offices in New York City and Sydney and sets up temporary courts in cities hosting the Olympics. For the Paris Olympics, CAS has set up a special division to handle cases during the event. This division is led by President Michael Lenard from the US and is located within the Paris judicial court in the 17th arrondissement.