LIVE Updates | Viramgam Ahmedabad Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022: Counting to begin at 8, will Hardik Patel win for BJP?

Viramgam Ahmedabad Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result: Viramgam of North Gujarat Region is the constituency from where Hardik Bharatbhai Patel is competing for Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). The constituency number 39 is part of Surendranagar Lok Sabha and is categorised as a general rural seat.

The Viramgam seat has had a history of being a stronghold for the Indian National Congress. Hence, making it even more crucial for BJP to win it over this time. The seat was won by Bharwad Lakhabhai Bhikhabhai of INC in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections by taking over BJP's Dr Tejshriben Dilipkumar Patel. Similarly, before that, in 2012, the Vidhan Sabha seat was in INC's possession, represented by Patel Tejashreeben Dilipkumar, beating BJP's Patel Pragjibhai Naranbhai.

This time in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly Elections, a total of 14 candidates are competing for the Viramgam Vidhan Sabha seat. Which is a less number of candidates compared to the numbers in 2017. It is to be noted that in 2017 a total of 22 contestants were competing for the seat in the Surendranagar Lok Sabha.

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Viramgam are: Hardik Bharatbhai Patel (BJP), Amarsinh Anadaji Thakor (AAP), Chetanji Meruji Thakor (Garvi Gujarat Party), Ashok Mahendraprasad Nimbark (Gujarat Nav Nirman Sena), Bharwad Lakhabhai Bhikhabhai (INC), Kirit Rathod (IND), Devipujak Rajeshbhai Laghrabhai (IND), Mahendra K Chauhan (IND), Mirza Abid Alibhai (IND), Virambhai Talpadakoli (IND), Ko Pa Sukhabhai Karmanbhai (IND), Hardikkumar Jagdishchandra Patel (IND), Trentiya Rakeshkumar Arvindbhai (Pachchasi Parivartan Samaj Party), Nareshbhai Rajabhai Bhamani (Vyavastha Parivartan Party).