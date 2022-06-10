हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2022 LIVE updates: West Bengal Class 12 result to be declared today at wbchse.nic.in

The results will be announced in a press conference at 11 AM and will be made available online from 12 PM onwards.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 10, 2022 - 07:51
Comments |

WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2022 Live: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHE) is scheduled to declare the WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2022 today, June 10, 2022. The West Bengal Class 12  board results are expected to be declared at 11 am. Students who appeared for the WB HC 12th board exams can check their results on the WBCHSE's official site- wbchse.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in. The results will be announced in a press conference at 11 AM and will be made available online from 12 PM onwards. The result press meet will be held at Rabindra Milan Mancha, Vidyasagar Bhavan on the Council.

In the academic year 2021-22, WBCHSE commenced the Class 12 board exams on April 2 and concluded on April 26, 2022 in the state.  Around 8 lakh students appeared for Class 12 board exams which were held offline in the state.

The West Bengal Class 12 students must note that not only through the official website or SMS, students will also be able to check their WB Board 12th result via Mobile App named – WBCHSE Result 2022. Students need to go to the playstore, type the name and click on the install button.

Stay Tuned For Latest Updates on WBCHSE HS 12th Results 2022 

10 June 2022, 07:48 AM

Other than the official website of WBCHSE, candidates can also check their Class 12th results on ‘WBCHSE Results 2022’ mobile app. The mobile app is available on Google Play store. 

10 June 2022, 06:50 AM

WBCHSE Class 12 result 2022: Here's how to check your scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official site of WBCHSE on wbchse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on results link available 

Step 3: Click on Class 12 result link in the new tab

Step 4: Enter the login details and press submit.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

 

10 June 2022, 06:50 AM

The WBCHSE class 12th result will be announced via a press conference at Rabindra Milan Mancha, 7th floor, Vidyasagar Bhavan of the council. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 am onwards. 

10 June 2022, 06:48 AM

Once the results are declared, students can check their 12th board results on the official site of WBCHSE--

  • wbchse.nic.in 
  • wbresults.nic.in 

10 June 2022, 06:46 AM

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education is scheduled to announce WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2022 today, June 10, 2022. The West Bengal Class 12 result will be declared by the Board at 11 AM in a press conference and will be available online at 12 PM.

