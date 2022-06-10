10 June 2022, 07:48 AM
Other than the official website of WBCHSE, candidates can also check their Class 12th results on ‘WBCHSE Results 2022’ mobile app. The mobile app is available on Google Play store.
10 June 2022, 06:50 AM
WBCHSE Class 12 result 2022: Here's how to check your scorecard
Step 1: Visit the official site of WBCHSE on wbchse.nic.in.
Step 2: On the home page, click on results link available
Step 3: Click on Class 12 result link in the new tab
Step 4: Enter the login details and press submit.
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.
10 June 2022, 06:50 AM
The WBCHSE class 12th result will be announced via a press conference at Rabindra Milan Mancha, 7th floor, Vidyasagar Bhavan of the council. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 am onwards.
10 June 2022, 06:48 AM
Once the results are declared, students can check their 12th board results on the official site of WBCHSE--
- wbchse.nic.in
- wbresults.nic.in
10 June 2022, 06:46 AM
West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education is scheduled to announce WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2022 today, June 10, 2022. The West Bengal Class 12 result will be declared by the Board at 11 AM in a press conference and will be available online at 12 PM.