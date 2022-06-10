WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2022 Live: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHE) is scheduled to declare the WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2022 today, June 10, 2022. The West Bengal Class 12 board results are expected to be declared at 11 am. Students who appeared for the WB HC 12th board exams can check their results on the WBCHSE's official site- wbchse.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in. The results will be announced in a press conference at 11 AM and will be made available online from 12 PM onwards. The result press meet will be held at Rabindra Milan Mancha, Vidyasagar Bhavan on the Council.

WB 12th HS result 2022: Here's how to check WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik result

Step 1: Visit the official site of WBCHSE on wbchse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on results link available

Step 3: Click on Class 12 result link in the new tab

Step 4: Enter the login details and press submit.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check your result and download. Take a printout for future references.

The West Bengal Class 12 students must note that not only through the official website or SMS, students will also be able to check their WB Board 12th result via Mobile App named – WBCHSE Result 2022. Students need to go to the playstore, type the name and click on the install button.

In the academic year 2021-22, WBCHSE commenced the Class 12 board exams on April 2 and concluded on April 26, 2022 in the state. Around 8 lakh students appeared for Class 12 board exams which were held offline in the state.

