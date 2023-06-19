Live | Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert For Rajasthan, Check Full Forecast For All States

Weather Update Live: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Rayalaseema on June 19 and light to moderate falls with thunderstorms and lightning for the next five days in the Southern India. Light Rains were reported form isolated places in Delhi- NCR while the met department has predicted cloudy sky with possibility of drizzle.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Biparjoy which has turned into a depression is very likely to cause heavy to very heavy rains over East Rajasthan from on June 19 and June 20. IMD has also issued severe heatwave warning in isolated pockets over Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Talangana on June 19 and 20