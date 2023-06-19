Live | Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert For Rajasthan, Check Full Forecast For All States
Weather Alert: Heavy Rains are likely to hit Tamil Nadu and Kerala today, predicts IMD.
Weather Update Live: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Rayalaseema on June 19 and light to moderate falls with thunderstorms and lightning for the next five days in the Southern India. Light Rains were reported form isolated places in Delhi- NCR while the met department has predicted cloudy sky with possibility of drizzle.
Meanwhile, Cyclone Biparjoy which has turned into a depression is very likely to cause heavy to very heavy rains over East Rajasthan from on June 19 and June 20. IMD has also issued severe heatwave warning in isolated pockets over Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Talangana on June 19 and 20
Weather Update: Light Rain In Delhi-NCR Slows Traffic
Light to moderate rains at isolated places over Delhi -NCR was reported on Monday morning that lead to the slow traffic in sevral areas.
#WATCH | Rainfall in Delhi-NCR leads to slower movement of traffic. Visuals from Mahipalpur in Delhi.
— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2023
Weather Alert Live Udpates: IMD Predicts Extremely Heavy Rains In Assam, Meghalaya
IMD has predicted light to moderate rains at most places in the North East and adjoining East India with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Northeast India and Sub Himalayan West Bengal and sikkim during the next 5 days. Extremely heavy rainfall is also very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Assam and Meghalaya on Hune 19 and June 20
Weather Alert Live Updates: IMD Issyes Very Heavy Rainfall Warning For Rajasthan
The depression (remanant of cyclone Biparjoy) will cause light to moderate rainfall at most places is very likely with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over East Rajasthan on 19 th June and isolated heavy rainfall on 20th June.
Weather Alert Live Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Tamil Nadu
IMD has predicted heavy rains in Tamil Nadu on June 19 while light to moderate rain will continue for the next five days. Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli, Ariyalur & Perambalur districts of Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area, stated IMD.