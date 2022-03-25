Yogi Adityanath oath-taking ceremony LIVE: BJP leader to be sworn in as UP CM shortly

Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister swearing-in ceremony LIVE: Yogi Adityanath will today (March 25) create history when he will take oath as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister for the second consecutive term at a mega event that will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a slew of dignitaries.

Adityanath will become the first Uttar Pradesh chief minister in 37 years to return to power with an overwhelming majority at the swearing-in ceremony that is scheduled to take place at Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance had won 273 of 403 seats in the recently-concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, while the alliance led by the main opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 125 seats.

The event will also be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and CMs of BJP-ruled states. Adityanath is also said to have personally invited over 50 seers, including those from Ayodhya, Mathura and Varanasi. The other prominent personalities who will turn up for the event are yoga guru Baba Ramdev, "The Kashmir Files" director Vivek Agnihotri and actor Anupam Kher.

Stay tuned with Zee News to get the latest updates from Yogi Adityanath's mega swearing-in ceremony.