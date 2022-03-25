Yogi Adityanath oath-taking ceremony LIVE: BJP leader to be sworn in as UP CM shortly

25 March 2022, 16:08 PM
Yogi Adityanath to take oath as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister for the second consecutive term shortly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the venue in Lucknow.
25 March 2022, 15:58 PM
Yogi Adityanath oath-taking ceremony LIVE: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur, other BJP leaders reach Lucknow's Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium to attend Yogi Adityanath's oath-taking ceremony.
Lucknow | UP CM-designate Yogi Adityanath arrives at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium where he will take oath as the CM for the 2nd consecutive term.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Haryana CM ML Khattar, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur and others also present. pic.twitter.com/1IBzQn9VR8
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 25, 2022
25 March 2022, 15:57 PM
Yogi Adityanath reaches Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium for his oath-taking ceremony.
25 March 2022, 15:47 PM
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ ग्रहण करते #UPCM श्री @myogiadityanath जी https://t.co/GRrlY6ScV5
— CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) March 25, 2022
25 March 2022, 15:40 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have arrived in Lucknow for the swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath as the Uttar Pradesh CM.
#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Lucknow for the swearing-in ceremony of Uttar Pradesh CM-designate Yogi Adityanath. pic.twitter.com/kNSjZO6eaq
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 25, 2022
25 March 2022, 15:34 PM
Visuals from Lucknow's Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium where Yogi Adityanath will take oath as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister for the second consecutive term.
Lucknow | UP CM-designate Yogi Adityanath to take oath as the Chief Minister this evening. Visuals from Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. pic.twitter.com/OCdaJlDWad
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 25, 2022
25 March 2022, 15:32 PM
Yogi Adityanath oath-taking ceremony LIVE: List of ministers of new UP cabinet
25 March 2022, 14:36 PM
People have started to gather at Lucknow's Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium for the oath-taking ceremony of Yogi Adityanath as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. The venue has the capacity to accommodate 50,000 people and the swearing-in ceremony is expected to be the grandest in terms of numbers since 2007.
Lucknow | People gather at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium for swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath as Uttar Pradesh CM for the second time. pic.twitter.com/s6QdoQAolY
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 25, 2022
25 March 2022, 13:49 PM
Mahendra Singh, Satish Mahana, several other key faces not in Yogi 2.0 cabinet
According to sources, several big faces will not be retained in the Yogi 2.0 cabinet. Minister of Jal Shakti Dr Mahendra Singh, Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana, Minister of MSME Siddharth Nath Singh and Minister of Medical and Health, Family Welfare Jai Pratap Singh are likely to be dropped from the new Yogi Adityanath government.
25 March 2022, 13:44 PM
Jitin Prasada to be part of new UP cabinet
Jitin Prasada, who is considered close to the Gandhis and left the Congress to join the BJP in June 2021, will also be part of the new UP cabinet, sources have said. Prasad was also a minister in the previous Yogi government.
25 March 2022, 13:38 PM
Swatantar Dev Singh, AK Sharma to be part of Yogi 2.0 cabinet
Current Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantar Dev Singh and AK Sharma, a former bureaucrat considered close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are also likely to be part of Yogi 2.0 cabinet, sources have told Zee Media.
25 March 2022, 13:36 PM
Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brijesh Pathak to be Uttar Pradesh deputy CMs
According to sources, Keshav Prasad Maurya will continue as Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister along with Brijesh Pathak. Pathak was the Minister of Justice, Rural Engineering service in the previous Yogi Adityanath Government.
25 March 2022, 13:18 PM
Shrikant Sharma to not be retained in Yogi cabinet 2.0
Shrikant Sharma will not be retained in Yogi cabinet 2.0, sources have claimed. Sharma was the energy minister in the previous Yogi Adityanath government.
25 March 2022, 13:04 PM
Yogi Adityanath was on Thursday unanimously chosen as the leader of the BJP legislature party in Uttar Pradesh in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
आपकी आत्मीय शुभेच्छाओं हेतु हृदय से आभार मा. केंद्रीय गृह एवं सहकारिता मंत्री श्री @AmitShah जी!
आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी के प्रेरणादायी नेतृत्व एवं आपके मार्गदर्शन में हम उत्तर प्रदेश को उन्नति के पथ पर तीव्र गति से अग्रसर करने हेतु सतत गतिशील हैं। https://t.co/P1abxLxipq
— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 24, 2022
आज मुझे उ.प्र. भाजपा के विधायक दल के नेता का पुनः दायित्व मिला है।
आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी, मा. राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जी, मा. गृह मंत्री जी तथा भाजपा परिवार व सहयोगी दलों के सभी माननीय सदस्यों का हार्दिक आभार!
उ.प्र. में राष्ट्रवाद, सुशासन, सुरक्षा व विकास की यात्रा सतत चलती रहेगी। pic.twitter.com/QmYEzX2mNJ
— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 24, 2022
25 March 2022, 12:40 PM
Tight security arrangements in place for Yogi Adityanath's mega swearing-in ceremony
The Uttar Pradesh Police has made tight security arrangements for Yogi Adityanath's mega swearing-in ceremony. According to officials, three-layer security has been put in place at the venue and close to 8,000 personnel of the Uttar Pradesh Police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) along with specialised units like the Special Task Force (STF) and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have been deployed.
The access to the venue will also be strictly regulated with ATS commandos manning all sensitive spots and every visitor will be screened before being allowed to enter the venue.
Door frame metal detectors and handheld metal detectors have also been set up at every entry point and the Police have also installed CCTV cameras in and around the venue.
25 March 2022, 12:35 PM
Yogi Adityanath's swearing-in ceremony likely to be grandest since 2007
The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium has the capacity to accommodate 50,000 people and the swearing-in ceremony is likely to be the grandest in terms of numbers since 2007.
The other prominent personalities who will turn up for the event are yoga guru Baba Ramdev, "The Kashmir Files" director Vivek Agnihotri and actor Anupam Kher.
25 March 2022, 12:32 PM
Yogi Adityanath's oath-taking ceremony to take place at Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium
Yogi Adityanath's oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to take place at Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium and will also be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and CMs of BJP-ruled states.
Adityanath is also said to have personally invited over 50 seers, including those from Ayodhya, Mathura and Varanasi.
जनता के आशीर्वाद से उत्तर प्रदेश में प्रचंड बहुमत के साथ दोबारा गठित हो रही भाजपा सरकार का शपथ ग्रहण समारोह
समय: शाम 4:00 बजे
स्थान: 'भारत रत्न' अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी इकाना अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्टेडियम, लखनऊ pic.twitter.com/u0hi1JxFz1
— BJP Uttar Pradesh (@BJP4UP) March 24, 2022
25 March 2022, 12:29 PM
Yogi Adityanath to take oath as Uttar Pradesh CM for second consecutive term today
Yogi Adityanath will today (March 25, 2022) create history when he will take oath as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister for the second consecutive term at a mega event that will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a slew of dignitaries.
Adityanath will become the first Uttar Pradesh chief minister in 37 years to return to power with an overwhelming majority.
आज मा. राज्यपाल श्रीमती @anandibenpatel जी से भेंटकर भाजपा गठबंधन की सरकार बनाने का दावा प्रस्तुत किया।
आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी के मार्गदर्शन में हम 'सबका साथ, सबका विकास, सबका विश्वास, सबका प्रयास' के भाव के साथ उत्तर प्रदेश वासियों के बहुआयामी विकास हेतु प्रतिबद्ध हैं। pic.twitter.com/cwbdn2l35y
— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 24, 2022