Yogi Adityanath's oath-taking ceremony: 2 deputy CMs again for UP, check list of potential cabinet ministers

Lucknow: Creating history, Yogi Adityanath is all set to take oath as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for a new term in office after completing a full five-year term, a feat none of his predecessors has been able to achieve. The Yogi Adityanath government, which begins its second term today (March 25, 2022), will focus on youth, education, health, women, employment generation, and infrastructural development.

According to sources, these policies will consolidate BJP's socio-political positioning, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks a third consecutive term. BJP sources said that the party is expected to put the non-Yadav OBC and Dalit ranks on a high priority index in a bid to consolidate the two communities.

Keeping 2024 Lok Sabha polls in mind, it's important for the party to build a solid foundation. With this in mind, the new Cabinet is being formed. Women can be given more than 10 per cent representation in the cabinet.

UP will once again have two deputy Chief Ministers

Yogi Adityanath will take oath as the CM of UP for the second time at 4 pm. It is being claimed that in Yogi Sarkar 2.0, there will be 2 Deputy CMs again. Sources claim that Keshav Maurya and Brajesh Pathak are set to become deputy CMs. Sources also say that Dinesh Sharma, who has been the deputy CM so far with Maurya, won't serve as the Deputy CM this time.

List of potential women ministers

In the list of possible ministers in the Yogi cabinet, about 12 per cent of ministerial posts are being given to women. Here's a look at potential women ministers:

Bebarani Maurya - Dalit Face

Aditi Singh - Joined BJP from Congress in 2021; won from Rae Bareli in two consecutive Assembly polls

Sarita Bhadauria- Etawah

Aparna Yadav- Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law

Dr Surbhi - Farrukhabad

Ketki Singh - Defeated Ramgovind Choudhary from Ballia

List of probable ministers in Yogi Cabinet

Former Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, sources say, has not reached Yogi's meeting, nor has MLA from Varanasi, former minister Neelkanth Tiwari. Here's a list of the potential ministers in Yogi cabinet:

Jai Dev Singh

AK Sharma

Anoop Pradhan

JPS Rathod

Sanjeev Gaur

Brijesh Singh

Sanjay Nishad

Aseem Arun

Ashish Patel

Sanjay Nishad

Keshav Prasad Maurya

Baby Rani Maurya

Swatantra Dev Singh

Nitin Agarwal

Rakesh Rathod

Vijay Lakshmi Gautam

Pramila Pandey

Ram Naresh Agnihotri

Pooran Prakash

Suresh Rahi

K P Malik

Sanjay Gangwar

Dr. Arun Kumar

Yogendra Upadhyay

Prem Pal

Baldev Aulakh

Puran Singh Jatav

Narendra Kashyap

Salil Bishnoi

Laxminarayan Choudhary

Girish Yadav

Satish Sharma

Check LIVE updates from Yogi Adityanath's oath-taking ceremony

The BJP has created several records with its successive victory in Uttar Pradesh. It is the first time that a party has returned to power in successive polls after 37 years. The BJP won 255 seats in Uttar Pradesh with its allies in the state also registering impressive performance. The chief minister is expected to carry the momentum of the party`s electoral victory to fulfill the poll promises and give a further push for the development of the state in his second term.

Live TV