Yogi Adityanath's oath-taking ceremony: 2 deputy CMs again for UP, check list of potential cabinet ministers

Lucknow: Creating history, Yogi Adityanath is all set to take oath as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for a new term in office after completing a full five-year term, a feat none of his predecessors has been able to achieve. The Yogi Adityanath government, which begins its second term today (March 25, 2022), will focus on youth, education, health, women, employment generation, and infrastructural development.
According to sources, these policies will consolidate BJP's socio-political positioning, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks a third consecutive term. BJP sources said that the party is expected to put the non-Yadav OBC and Dalit ranks on a high priority index in a bid to consolidate the two communities.
Keeping 2024 Lok Sabha polls in mind, it's important for the party to build a solid foundation. With this in mind, the new Cabinet is being formed. Women can be given more than 10 per cent representation in the cabinet.
UP will once again have two deputy Chief Ministers
Yogi Adityanath will take oath as the CM of UP for the second time at 4 pm. It is being claimed that in Yogi Sarkar 2.0, there will be 2 Deputy CMs again. Sources claim that Keshav Maurya and Brajesh Pathak are set to become deputy CMs. Sources also say that Dinesh Sharma, who has been the deputy CM so far with Maurya, won't serve as the Deputy CM this time.
List of potential women ministers
In the list of possible ministers in the Yogi cabinet, about 12 per cent of ministerial posts are being given to women. Here's a look at potential women ministers:
Bebarani Maurya - Dalit Face
Aditi Singh - Joined BJP from Congress in 2021; won from Rae Bareli in two consecutive Assembly polls
Sarita Bhadauria- Etawah
Aparna Yadav- Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law
Dr Surbhi - Farrukhabad
Ketki Singh - Defeated Ramgovind Choudhary from Ballia
List of probable ministers in Yogi Cabinet
Former Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, sources say, has not reached Yogi's meeting, nor has MLA from Varanasi, former minister Neelkanth Tiwari. Here's a list of the potential ministers in Yogi cabinet:
Jai Dev Singh
AK Sharma
Anoop Pradhan
JPS Rathod
Sanjeev Gaur
Brijesh Singh
Sanjay Nishad
Aseem Arun
Ashish Patel
Sanjay Nishad
Keshav Prasad Maurya
Baby Rani Maurya
Swatantra Dev Singh
Nitin Agarwal
Rakesh Rathod
Vijay Lakshmi Gautam
Pramila Pandey
Ram Naresh Agnihotri
Pooran Prakash
Suresh Rahi
K P Malik
Sanjay Gangwar
Dr. Arun Kumar
Yogendra Upadhyay
Prem Pal
Baldev Aulakh
Puran Singh Jatav
Narendra Kashyap
Salil Bishnoi
Laxminarayan Choudhary
Girish Yadav
Satish Sharma
The BJP has created several records with its successive victory in Uttar Pradesh. It is the first time that a party has returned to power in successive polls after 37 years. The BJP won 255 seats in Uttar Pradesh with its allies in the state also registering impressive performance. The chief minister is expected to carry the momentum of the party`s electoral victory to fulfill the poll promises and give a further push for the development of the state in his second term.