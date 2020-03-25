LJP chief Chirag Paswan donates Rs 1 cr from MPLAD fund for coronavirus COVID-19 patients in Bihar; Here're other party MPs who extended aide

New Delhi: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan on Wednesday (March 25) asked his party MPs to contribute Rs 1 crore from their Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) scheme fund to their respective constituencies for assistance in preventive measures for COVID-19. Besides LJP, other parties and their MPs have already declared to extend their contribution.

Addressing his party MPs, Chirag Paswan wrote, in Hindi, "As you all know that COVID-19 is impacting the country, besides the whole world, therefore I request you to give Rs 1 crore from MPLADS to your Lok Sabha constituency as soon as possible so that administration does not have to face economic difficulties."

The LJP chief further added, "This amount will be used for prevention of COVID-19 and will help in the delivery of mask, sanitiser, thermal scanner, soap or handwash, etc."

Meanwhile, YSRCP MP from Machilipatnam V Balashowry has also announced a contribution of Rs 4 crores to the Chief Minister`s Relief Fund for combating the COVID-19 outbreak, while writing a letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Balashowry said, "I seriously thought, as a Member of Parliament what is that I could do to strengthen your hands in these difficult times to deal with COVID-19 and came out with an idea and decided to contribute Rs 4 crores to CM Relief Fund from my MPLADS Fund, so that you can optimally utilize it to deal with Coronavirus."

"I also feel that this gesture will send a good message to the people that we are also trying our best and contributing our mite in controlling and containing this deadly virus. I wish, if each of the 28 MPs contribute Rs. 4 crores each from their MPLADS Fund, it comes to Rs 112 crores," the letter added.

On Tuesday, BJP leader and Pataliputra MP Ram Kripal Yadav donated an amount of Rs 1 crore from his MP Local Area Development Fund (MPLAD) to combat COVID-19 in his constituency. He wrote to the District Magistrate of Patna, Kumar Ravi to release the fund.

Yadav told ANI, "My constituency consists of several villages and hence my responsibility in a time of crisis like this is increased. The Prime Minister is making all the efforts to deal with the crisis but it is also the responsibility of others to cooperate in this regard." The Pataliputra MP appealed to other public representatives to step up to the challenge of fighting this disease.

Another BJP MP Virendra Singh has also released Rs 25 lakh to Ballia and Rs 10 lakh to Ghazipur district for purchasing masks, sanitizers and medicines from his MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund, to fight coronavirus. In a letter addressed to the district administration of Ghazipur, he wrote, "The coronavirus infection has gripped the entire world. Please accept Rs 10 lakh from my MPLAD fund for the purchase of hand sanitizer, masks, medicines etc. Feel free to approach me in case of any need."

In a second letter, addressed to the district administration of Ballia, he wrote, "In order to purchase of hand sanitizer, masks, medicines, and other gears to contain the infection, I request you to accept Rs 25 lakh from my MPLAD fund. Please feel free to approach me whenever needed."

Hisar BJP MP Brijendra Singh also extended a sum of Rs 1.04 crore from his MPLADS fund to make necessary arrangements to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The amount will be utilised for the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, N95 masks, hand sanitizers, triple-layered masks, thermal scanners, spray pumps, air purifiers, consumable for sample collection etc, said Singh in a letter to Deputy Commissioner, Nodal Officer, MPLAd fund, Hisar.

Singh, who is also an ex-bureaucrat, said, "I recommend that an amount of Rs 54,00,000 shall immediately be released for purchasing equipment for Covid-19 management under MPLAD scheme. I assign another Rs 50,00,000 for the purchase of ventilators for corona-affected patients, as and when the need arises."