हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Prince Raj

LJP crisis takes a new twist, woman accuses Prince Raj of sexual assault, complaint lodged

According to sources, the woman has allegedly filed a three-page complaint on June 15 against LJP MP Prince Raj with the Connaught Place Police

LJP crisis takes a new twist, woman accuses Prince Raj of sexual assault, complaint lodged
Prince Raj with Chirag Paswan

New Delhi: A woman has allegedly lodged a complaint with the Connaught Place Police in Delhi against Prince Raj, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP from Samastipur in Bihar, and cousin of Chirag Paswan. She has accused Prince of sexual assault, according to media reports. According to sources, she has lodged a 3-page complaint on June 15.

On that very day, Chirag Paswan had revealed a letter dated March 29 on Twitter, addressed to his uncle, which mentions the involvement of Prince in an alleged sexual act with a woman leader of the party.

Media reports mention that Delhi Police sources have said that they have received a complaint and investigations are on. No FIR has been lodged, sources said.  

Prince Raj is the son of late Ram Chandra Paswan, the brother of late Ram Vilas Paswan, the founder of LJP, and Chirag's father. After Ram Chandra Paswan passed away, Prince Raj contested from Samastipur with Chirag Paswan campaigning for him.

There has been high drama in LJP since Monday after Chirag Paswan was unseated as the leader of the party in the Lok Sabha by his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras. Along with Pashupati Kumar Paras, Prince Raj, Chandan Singh, Veena Devi and Mehboob Ali Keshar revolted against Chirag.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Prince RajChirag PaswanLJPLok Janshakti PartyConnaught Place Police
Next
Story

Taj Mahal reopens for tourists, check guidelines

Must Watch

PT8M16S

Water scarcity in some areas of Delhi increased the trouble