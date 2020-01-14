LJP releases list of 15 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls

New Delhi: BJP's ally Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Tuesday (January 14) released its list of 15 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

The candidates along with the constituencies from which they have been fielded are as follow:

Rajeev Kumar Sharma: Sadar Bazaar

Anil Kumar Gupta: Mustafabad

Mahesh Dubey: Moti Nagar

Sunil Tanwar: Devli

Amaresh Kumar: Narela

Poonam Rana: Madipur

Ajeet Kumar: Kiradi

Kamaldev Rai: Tri Nagar

Shivendra Mishra: Wazirpur

Sumitra Paswan: Matiala Mahal

Arvind Kumar Jha: Sangam Vihar

Ramkumar Lamba: Najafgarh

Ratan Kumar Sharma: Uttam Nagar

Namah: Lakshmi Nagar

It is to be noted that LJP will contest on all 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly election, which is scheduled for February 8. LJP leader Kali Pandey, who is the party's in-charge for the Delhi polls, said his party's alliance to the BJP was confined to Bihar and added that this was for the saffron party to decide if it wanted a tie-up in the national capital as well.

In the recent-concluded Jharkhand election, both BJP and LJP had fought the poll separately.

The Model Code of Conduct came into force in Delhi on January 6 after the Election Commission of India announced that the assembly election in Delhi will be held on February 8. The election to the 70-member assembly promises to be a triangular contest with the AAP hoping to retain power on the plank of development and the BJP and the Congress determined to put up a spirited challenge.

The counting of votes will take place on February 11, 2019.

