LK Advani 95th birthday: PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visit senior BJP leader's home

LK Advani's 95th birthday: Several Union Ministers such as Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Hardeep Singh Puri, S Jaishankar and Kiren Rijiju wished the senior BJP leader.

Nov 08, 2022
  • LK Advani turned 95 years old on Tuesday
  • He was the 7th Deputy Prime Minister of India

New Delhi: Former Deputy Prime Minister of India LK Advani turned 95 years old on Tuesday (November 8). On his birthday, several Union Ministers wished the senior BJP leader on social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the senior leader's home on Tuesday morning and shared photos from their meeting. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who is currently in Moscow wished Advani on Twitter and wrote, "warm birthday greetings to revered Shri LK Advani ji. His many contributions and services to the nation will always keep inspiring us."

 

 

 

Home Minister Amit Shah also wished Advani a heartfelt note. He wrote, "Wishing a very happy birthday to respected LK Advani ji. Advani ji, on one hand, strengthened the organization across the country with his continuous hard work, while on the other hand made invaluable contribution to the development of the country while being in the government. I pray to God for his good health and long life."

 

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri wrote on Twitter, "Birthday greetings to one of the leading lights of BJP, India's political stalwart, a fine human being & veteran leader Sh LK Advani Ji."

 

Union Ministers Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Kiren Rijiju also wished the 7th Deputy Prime Minister of India. 

L K Advani who became a member of the RSS when he was a teenager is one of the co-founders and a senior leader of the BJP. He is popularly known for propagating Hindutva politics to the forefront in the 1990s.

