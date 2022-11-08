LK Advani 95th birthday: PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visit senior BJP leader's home

New Delhi: Former Deputy Prime Minister of India LK Advani turned 95 years old on Tuesday (November 8). On his birthday, several Union Ministers wished the senior BJP leader on social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the senior leader's home on Tuesday morning and shared photos from their meeting. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who is currently in Moscow wished Advani on Twitter and wrote, "warm birthday greetings to revered Shri LK Advani ji. His many contributions and services to the nation will always keep inspiring us."

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the residence of veteran BJP leader LK Advani to greet him on his birthday.



(Source: DD)

Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the residence of senior BJP leader LK Advani to greet him on his birthday.

Home Minister Amit Shah also wished Advani a heartfelt note. He wrote, "Wishing a very happy birthday to respected LK Advani ji. Advani ji, on one hand, strengthened the organization across the country with his continuous hard work, while on the other hand made invaluable contribution to the development of the country while being in the government. I pray to God for his good health and long life."

आदरणीय लालकृष्ण आडवाणी जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



आडवाणी जी ने अपने सतत परिश्रम से एक ओर देशभर में संगठन को मजबूत किया तो वहीं दूसरी ओर सरकार में रहते हुए देश के विकास में अमूल्य योगदान दिया। ईश्वर से उनके उत्तम स्वास्थ्य व सुदीर्घ जीवन की कामना करता हूँ।

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri wrote on Twitter, "Birthday greetings to one of the leading lights of BJP, India's political stalwart, a fine human being & veteran leader Sh LK Advani Ji."

May God bless him with good health & long life.

Union Ministers Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Kiren Rijiju also wished the 7th Deputy Prime Minister of India.

L K Advani who became a member of the RSS when he was a teenager is one of the co-founders and a senior leader of the BJP. He is popularly known for propagating Hindutva politics to the forefront in the 1990s.