Local flood washes away cattle in Khijadiya village of Paddhari in Rajkot; see here

Rajkot: Incessant rainfall in the last few days in Gujarat has led to a flood-like situation in various parts of the state. Over 40 cattle were swept away in a local flood on Tuesday (July 7, 2020) in approximately 9 inches of rain in Khijadiya village of Paddhari in Rajkot.

Paddhari falls under the catchment area of Rupavati River.

The current low-pressure system is also creating a flood-like situation in the Saurashtra region.

Severe waterlogging was also witnessed in parts of Dwarka city following heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on July 6 had said that the monsoon remains vigorous and heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Saurashtra and North and South Gujarat in the next three days.

The weather department also said that light thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, moderate rain with maximum surface wind speed less than 40kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Dwarka, Jamnagar and Kutch districts.

Ranjit Sagar Dam in Jamnagar has reportedly overflowed due to heavy rains in the region. A nearly 30-year-old bridge in the Junagadh district over a river was also caved in.

Earlier on July 6, several districts in Gujarat witnessed heavy rains, with Khambhalia tehsil in Devbhoomi Dwarka district receiving more than 71 mm rainfall.

Heavy rains also lashed parts of Porbandar, Gir Somnath, Junagadh and Amreli districts in the Saurashtra region, as well as Valsad and Navsari districts in south Gujarat.

Meanwhile, several National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to jump in action as and when required.

NDRF DG said that the teams in Valsad and Rajkot districts did a recee of low lying areas with district officials on Tuesday.

The NDRF team in Jamnagar also rescued 9 people.

Earlier on June 30, around seven people lost their lives in the Saurashtra region due to lighting and thunderstorms.