Local train services on Central Railway in Mumbai to be affected on January 5 due to mega block

The movement of suburban trains on Central Railway in Mumbai will be hit on Sunday (January 5) due to a five-hour mega block on the Main and Harbour lines. The mega block is a routine exercise which is undertaken to carry out maintenance work.

The mega block will be between Mulund and Matunga railway stations on the Main line from 11:30 AM to 4 PM and it it will be between Bandra-Chunabhatti from 11:10 AM to 4:40 PM on the Harbour line. The Up and Down slow services between Panvel and Vashi will remain cancelled during the time block will be carried out.

The train services on Western Railway will remain unaffected.

“All Up fast trains leaving Kalyan between 10.39 AM and 3.19 PM will be diverted to the Up slow line between Diva and Parel stations, halting at all stations up to Parel and then re-diverted to the Up fast line, arriving at their destination 20 minutes behind schedule,” The Free Press Journal quoted Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer (CPRO), CR, as saying.

The mega block and jumbo block are carried out by Central Railway and Western Railway almost on every Sunday to maintain the infrastructure and safety.