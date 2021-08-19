Local train services to resume after 50% of rural West Bengal get…: CM Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday (August 18, 2021), while addressing the press at state secretariat 'Nabanna', announced that local train services in the state will resume as and when 50 percent of the rural population gets vaccinated. "Local train services will resume after 50 percent vaccination is completed in the rural belts," said CM Mamata Banerjee in the press conference.

The chief minister also said that West Bengal has received 3.75 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines thus far, including the ones it bought directly from the manufacturers, as against its requirement of 14 crore jabs.

In the press conference, Mamata Banerjee revealed that 75 percent of the people in Kolkata and over 80 percent in Howrah have been inoculated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as the state government initially focused on the congested urban areas. The CM further pointed out that "extra caution" was being taken amid apprehensions that the third wave of the pandemic might have a greater impact on children and adolescents.

Banerjee, who held a review meeting during the day to take stock of development projects and discuss other issues with ministers and secretaries, said at least 46 lakh people have submitted applications to avail benefits of various welfare schemes under ‘Duare Sarkar' (government at doorsteps) and Paray Samadhan (solution in the locality) initiatives -- the second edition of which commenced from Monday.

As part of the 'Duare Sarkar' initiative, launched by the CM Mamata Banerjee dispensation in December last year, camps were set up across the state to empanel names of people for government schemes.

A PTI report stated that the programme had drawn a huge response everywhere in West Bengal and is touted to have played a major role in ensuring TMC's victory in assembly polls, held earlier this year. The CM also said that out of the 46 lakh application submitted, 30 lakh were for availing benefits of "Lakshmir Bhandar" scheme, which has assured financial assistance to women.

Additionally, amid reports of people pouring in at the ‘Duare Sarkar' camps in the state, she urged everyone to maintain social distancing and adhere to COVID-19 protocol.

"The camps, numbering thousands, will run for a month. We will extend the period, if necessary," Banerjee asserted. She warned people against "unscrupulous elements" who are taking money from people to get their names enrolled for the schemes.

(With PTI inputs)

